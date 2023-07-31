Q1 FY24 Revenue Jumps 32% YoY to Rs. 612 Cr., EBITDA Reported at Rs. 130 Cr.

BestAgrolife Limited (BAL) (BSE: 539660) today reported financial results for the Quarter ended June 30th, 2023.

Commenting on results, Mr. Vimal Kumar, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Limited, said, “I am delighted to share that Best Agrolife has achieved remarkable growth momentum, with revenue from operations growing by 32% Y-o-Y to Rs. 612 Cr, despite the headwinds that the agrochemicals industry has been facing. Our herbicide portfolio products including Amito, Propique, Tombo, Ronfen and Warden have been the driving force behind this quarters growth. Additionally, our EBITDA margins of 21% can be attributed to the increasing contribution of speciality, niche, and patented products to our overall revenue.

This quarters performance also reinforces the widespread acceptance of our products and Best Agrolifes strong brand presence in the Indian agrochemical market. Focusing on FY24, we have already launched a couple of technicals in Q1, which are seeing promising traction, with plans to introduce one patented product in Q2. Our pipeline for technicals and niche formulations is geared up for launch over the next few quarters.

While the agrochemicals industry continues to face challenges, I firmly believe that our niche product basket will not only shield us from industry perils, but also drive robust growth in FY24. This gives us a reason to remain steadfast in our commitment to achieving a 30% growth target and maintaining 20% EBITDA margins for FY24.”

Key Results Highlights (FY23 Consolidated):

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs. 612 cr which grew by 141% QoQ and 32% on YoY basis compared to Rs. 254 cr in Q4FY23 and Rs. 464 cr in Q1FY23

Grossmargin for the quarter is at 30% as compared to 19% in Q4FY23 and 21% in Q1FY23 which was an expansion of 1100bps QoQ and expansion of 900bps YoY.

EBITDA for the quarter came at Rs. 130 cr up 1720% QoQ and 97% YoY compared to Rs. 7 cr in Q4FY23 and Rs. 66 cr in Q1FY23. The improvement in EBITDA was driven by better product mix during Q1 FY24