Raaj Rawal, Son of Popular Actress Pooja Ghai to Make his Film Debut with “The Unspoken”

The Indian film industry is abuzz with excitement as a highly talented new actor makes his entry into the digital platform. Raaj Rawal has released his short film, marking his debut, showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor. Titled The Unspoken, this film takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, and also portrays Raajs ability to breathe life into his characters. The short film not only highlights his incredible acting prowess but also serves as a testament to his dedication and pursuit of excellence.

Raaj Rawal

Youtube: www.youtube.com/watchv=fWxrNem6nN8

Raaj Rawal, the son of popular actress Pooja Ghai, will capture hearts and captivate audiences with his extraordinary acting skills. Following in his mothers footsteps, Raaj has embarked on a remarkable journey, honing his craft from renowned institutes and has also gained valuable experience from working behind the scenes.

Raajs passion for acting led him to pursue his dreams at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Institute in the United States, where he studied the art of method acting. Under the guidance of renowned instructors, he refined his skills and acquired a deep understanding of the intricacies of the craft. Eager to further enhance his abilities, Raaj returned to India to complete a diploma course at the esteemed Jeff Goldberg Studio, renowned for its commitment to fostering excellence in acting and in addition expanding his skill set by learning dance at the esteemed Ganesh Acharya Dance Academy. Moreover, Raaj is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for physical fitness and stamina.

As Raaj began his journey in the world of Indian cinema, he first ventured into the industry as an assistant director. Assisting in the making of notable films such as “Mission Majnu” (Starring Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna, Directed by Shantanu Bagchi) and “Laxmii” (Starring Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani, Directed by Raghava Lawrence ) Raaj gained valuable insights and behind-the-scenes perspective into the filmmaking process.

He has also worked for the production team on a web series called Hum,Tum & Them produced by DJs. These experiences allowed him to grasp the nuances of storytelling and further solidified his determination to make his mark as an actor.

With his inherent talent, extensive training, and determination to create impactful cinematic experiences, Raaj Rawal is all set to leave an indelible impression on the hearts of audiences across the nation.

About Author