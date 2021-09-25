Rabindra-Kabita in the face of the Prime Minister at the UN meeting, gave a message to Pakistan without naming! – News18 Bangla

#NewYork: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly. The whole world has been battling coronavirus parasites for a year and a half. In today’s speech, the Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly) paid homage to the dead in Corona. “Such atrocities have not happened in the last 100 years,” he said. At a UN meeting in New York, Prime Minister Modi called on the world to come to India and develop a vaccine for coronavirus. “Let’s make vaccines in India,” he said. India is the first country in the world to make a DNA vaccine. The RNA vaccine is almost ready.

Diversity is a feature of our country. India is the seat of many languages ​​and cultures. Modi (PM Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly) said that he has come to represent that country on this day. In his words, ‘I represent the great seat of democracy. We are doing digital mapping through drones in more than 6 lakh villages of the country. 3 crore pucca houses have been built for the homeless. 43 crore people have been accounted for. If Indians develop, the world will also develop. More than 36 crore people have been brought under insurance. India is moving fast on the path of development.

On this day, the Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly) gave a message on the issue of terrorism without naming Pakistan. “Terrorists are also dangerous to the country that is using them,” he said. Afghanistan should not be used by terrorists. No one should take advantage of the situation in Afghanistan. We must always be vigilant for this.

Before concluding his speech, Prime Minister Modi recited Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Shubh Karmapathe Karo Nirbhay Gaan’ in Bengali. After that he translated it into Hindi himself. “Our goal is to make the whole world safer and more beautiful,” she said. The Prime Minister arrived in the United States on a three-day visit on Wednesday. He met with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Jashidi Sugar. He also attended the Quad Conference in Washington. The Prime Minister also met the CEOs of five world-class companies to invest in India.

