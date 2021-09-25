September 25, 2021

Rabindra-Kabita in the face of the Prime Minister at the UN meeting, gave a message to Pakistan without naming! – News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin


#NewYork: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly. The whole world has been battling coronavirus parasites for a year and a half. In today’s speech, the Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly) paid homage to the dead in Corona. “Such atrocities have not happened in the last 100 years,” he said. At a UN meeting in New York, Prime Minister Modi called on the world to come to India and develop a vaccine for coronavirus. “Let’s make vaccines in India,” he said. India is the first country in the world to make a DNA vaccine. The RNA vaccine is almost ready.

Diversity is a feature of our country. India is the seat of many languages ​​and cultures. Modi (PM Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly) said that he has come to represent that country on this day. In his words, ‘I represent the great seat of democracy. We are doing digital mapping through drones in more than 6 lakh villages of the country. 3 crore pucca houses have been built for the homeless. 43 crore people have been accounted for. If Indians develop, the world will also develop. More than 36 crore people have been brought under insurance. India is moving fast on the path of development.

On this day, the Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly) gave a message on the issue of terrorism without naming Pakistan. “Terrorists are also dangerous to the country that is using them,” he said. Afghanistan should not be used by terrorists. No one should take advantage of the situation in Afghanistan. We must always be vigilant for this.

Before concluding his speech, Prime Minister Modi recited Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Shubh Karmapathe Karo Nirbhay Gaan’ in Bengali. After that he translated it into Hindi himself. “Our goal is to make the whole world safer and more beautiful,” she said. The Prime Minister arrived in the United States on a three-day visit on Wednesday. He met with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Jashidi Sugar. He also attended the Quad Conference in Washington. The Prime Minister also met the CEOs of five world-class companies to invest in India.

Read more: Not on the same stage with the Pope-Chancellor! Cancer Mamata to cancel Rome tour





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

International News: 22-year-old man drinks 1.5 liters of cold drink in 10 minutes! The news that came after 8 hours will shake the world

5 hours ago admin

Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh was and will remain an integral part of India! India beats Imran – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin

Indo-US friendship to be strengthened, Modi-Biden message at White House meeting – News18 Bangla

22 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Bangla news | Nabanna: Electric’s post must be covered immediately before the disaster! Chief Secretary directs power department on urgent basis Bangla news

23 mins ago admin

Rabindra-Kabita in the face of the Prime Minister at the UN meeting, gave a message to Pakistan without naming! – News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Cyclone Gulab | Nabanna: Nabanna has canceled all the leaves of State government employees. Cyclone Gulab

1 hour ago admin

Cyclone Gulab to heat West Bengal passively within 48 hours rc, Cyclone Gulab: In the next 12 hours the depression in the Bay of Bengal will turn into a cyclone! | kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee on cancellation of her Rome visit by Center rc, Mamata Banerjee on Rome Visit: Mamata Banerjee on cancellation of her visit to Rome kolkata

2 hours ago admin