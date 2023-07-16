Rajasthan Tourism Roadshow At TTF 2023 Kolkata

On the second day of its successful run, The Travel And Tourism Fair (TTF) 2023 Kolkata hosted a Roadshow on behalf of the Rajasthan Tourism for the buyers and sellers who participated in the fair from around the world.



Shri Vikas Pandya, the Deputy Director of Rajasthan Tourism shared his valuable insights about the rich history of the state and also gave an enriched presentation on behalf of the Rajasthan Government.

The presentation showcased in depth about the places of attraction for the tourists. It also highlighted about the new Investment Policy introduced by the Government of Rajasthan which is quite inspiring for the investors to invest in the travel and tourism business of the state.

The 3-day Travel And Tourism Fair 2023 Kolkata will conclude on 16th July, 2023.

On 16th July, 2023 Travel And Tourism Fair Kolkata 2023 will be having the Valedictory and Award Ceremony to acknowledge the participants and sponsors associated with them.