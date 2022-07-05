Rajkummar Rao makes a dashing appearance in the city of Joy, Kolkata to promote HIT: The First Case!

By : Rahul Kuila

Pics : Rahul Kuila

The film has been making noise ever since the trailer launch.As the audiences gear up to unravel this suspense thriller. The HIT actor Rajkummar Rao commence the promotions by visiting the city of joy, Kolkata .

At an event, Raj mentioned, “Well, this is our first city and what better than being in the city of joy. Our whole team has put in their best efforts and created this magical story of.HIT: The First Case. Dr Sailesh Kolanu is an amazing director he absolutely brought the best out of Sanya and me. With every film I do, I want people to watch it and love it. I have watched this film and I have personally loved it. I am sure with word of mouth

people will know more about this film and go and experience this thrilling experience in theatres!”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The

First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil

Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and

Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.