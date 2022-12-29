Rapper Theophilus London is missing, authorities in Los Angeles say

A missing persons report was filed for rapper and singer Theophilus London after his family lost “complete contact” with him earlier this year, authorities said Wednesday.

London, 35, was last seen in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area in October, police said.

“The person reporting and Theophilus’s family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The department added that he had not been seen since and that his family was concerned.

In a separate statement released Wednesday by Secretly, a music label that has worked with London, family and friends reported that the musician was last spoken to in July, the Associated Press reported.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” his father said in a statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London’s Instagram page was last updated in July.

London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later moved to New York City. His first album, “Timez Are Weird These Days,” was released in 2011.

London has collaborated with Raekwon, Azealia Banks and others. He earned a Grammy nomination for 2015’s “All Day,” which he recorded with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

London released his third album, 2020’s “Bebey,” on his own label, My Bebey Records.

In an interview that year with Complex, he compared the move to “building a house on my own land, instead of sleeping at a hotel for the rest of my life.”