Realme unveils the realme 11 Pro series 5G, the newest addition to the number serieswith cutting-edge features and leap-forward technology starting from INR 23,999

Realme, the Most Trusted Technology Brand and the Most Reliable Smartphone
Service Provider in India, today announced the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, the newest addition to the
flagship Number Series. The realme Number Series, which is crafted to provide users with an unrivaled
experience, has been adored by users worldwide, with over 50 million users globally and 32 million
users in India, and the number is increasing significantly. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G introduces two
standout smartphones: the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the realme 11 Pro 5G.
With the ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit, realme takes a leap to the next level by consistently redefining its brand
and relentlessly pushing the limits in terms of innovation and design. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G,
Flagship Disruptor with Pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom Camera takes a significant leap forward in
technology, offering users an elevated level of performance, cutting-edge features, groundbreaking
innovations, and an immersive user experience.
realme is always at the forefront of introducing innovative technologies and designs to its users. For the
realme 11 Pro Series 5G, to provide the users with the best-in-class premium experience, realme Design
Studios has collaborated with the renowned former Gucci print and textile designer, Matteo Menotto.
Through this collaboration, realme has aimed to infuse the essence of sophistication and craftsmanship.
Commenting on the launch, Sreehari, Product manager, realme India said, “Our realme Number Series
has garnered immense admiration and love from our users in India as well as globally, since its inception.
With the commitment to providing users with leap-forward technology, we have constantly pushed our
boundaries toward innovation with cutting-edge features, exceptional performance, and design. The
realme 11 Pro Series 5G truly showcases our commitment to innovation and design excellence and
captures the essence of our brand.. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, the Number Series
has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry and our goal is
to become the No. 1 smartphone series in the Mid-Premium segment within the next 5 years. The realme
11 Pro Series 5G continues this legacy, providing our users with a leap-forward experience that exceeds
their expectations. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable smartphone to our customers and invite them
to embark on an extraordinary journey with realme.”