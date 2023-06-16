Realme unveils the realme 11 Pro series 5G, the newest addition to the number serieswith cutting-edge features and leap-forward technology starting from INR 23,999

Realme, the Most Trusted Technology Brand and the Most Reliable Smartphone

Service Provider in India, today announced the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, the newest addition to the

flagship Number Series. The realme Number Series, which is crafted to provide users with an unrivaled

experience, has been adored by users worldwide, with over 50 million users globally and 32 million

users in India, and the number is increasing significantly. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G introduces two

standout smartphones: the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the realme 11 Pro 5G.

With the ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit, realme takes a leap to the next level by consistently redefining its brand

and relentlessly pushing the limits in terms of innovation and design. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G,

Flagship Disruptor with Pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom Camera takes a significant leap forward in

technology, offering users an elevated level of performance, cutting-edge features, groundbreaking

innovations, and an immersive user experience.

realme is always at the forefront of introducing innovative technologies and designs to its users. For the

realme 11 Pro Series 5G, to provide the users with the best-in-class premium experience, realme Design

Studios has collaborated with the renowned former Gucci print and textile designer, Matteo Menotto.

Through this collaboration, realme has aimed to infuse the essence of sophistication and craftsmanship.

Commenting on the launch, Sreehari, Product manager, realme India said, “Our realme Number Series

has garnered immense admiration and love from our users in India as well as globally, since its inception.

With the commitment to providing users with leap-forward technology, we have constantly pushed our

boundaries toward innovation with cutting-edge features, exceptional performance, and design. The

realme 11 Pro Series 5G truly showcases our commitment to innovation and design excellence and

captures the essence of our brand.. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, the Number Series

has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry and our goal is

to become the No. 1 smartphone series in the Mid-Premium segment within the next 5 years. The realme

11 Pro Series 5G continues this legacy, providing our users with a leap-forward experience that exceeds

their expectations. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable smartphone to our customers and invite them

to embark on an extraordinary journey with realme.”