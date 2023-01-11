Red carpet, performances and highlights

Let the Golden Globes begin! It’s showtime in Beverly Hills at The Beverly Hilton. The 80th Golden Globes Awards have begun.

Tom Cruise was not spotted on the carpet “Top Gun: Maverick” star and producer Tom Cruise appears to have passed on the red carpet Tuesday, despite the films numerous nominations. It’s unclear if he’s going to be in attendance for the ceremony. Cruise’s decision to opt-out comes almost two years after Variety reported he returned his Golden Globe trophies to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over its diversity scandal. He has won three times for his performances in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “Magnolia.” The “Top Gun” sequel is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Original Song – Motion Picture. Cruise’s co-stars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis were at the show, both doing red carpet interviews before the ceremony.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is ‘very thankful’ for her nomination “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph told reporters on the red carpet that she is “very thankful” for her first Golden Globe award nomination. Ralph is among the nominees for best supporting actress in a TV series drama/comedy category for her role as teacher Barbara Howard. During her carpet interview, she emphasized the importance of having representation in Hollywood. “Diversity actually works,” she said.

Jenna Ortega is full of Latino pride Jenna Ortega, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, has been channeling the iconic “Addams Family” character through her dark and goth-like fashion choices while promoting “Wednesday.” But tonight she showed up in a flowy taupe Gucci gown. When asked about being one of several Latinos nominated for a Golden Globe, she said, “it’s incredible especially because I’ve been doing this for over a decade now. So, I feel like I’ve watched Hollywood gradually open its door and see more Latinos or Latinas in leading roles.” Ortega, 20, could become the youngest person to win a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy TV series tonight if she wins.

Austin Butler addresses his Elvis voice transformation Fans have noticed a change in actor Austin Butler’s voice since the premiere of the Golden Globe nominated film “Elvis.” The actor addressed the comments on the red carpet tonight, telling Laverne Cox that “It’s hard for me to talk about.” “It’s sort of like you’re a kid and you’re growing thats why you have to draw lines on the wall,” he said. “I can’t really reflect on it too much it’s just this process that I don’t know the difference.” Butler received his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the King of Rock and Roll.

BREAKING NEWS: Childish Gambino has returned to the studio!!! Donald Glover announced on the red carpet that he is making music once again as Childish Gambino. The actor, writer and rapper has not released an album since 2020 but after prodding by Laverne Cox, admitted that he’s been in the studio recently. Glover also said he’s been bringing “secret people” in to work with him. “But I’ve just been like, making it for a month right now,” Glover admitted. “But soon something will happen. I promise something will happen.”

How many movies did Laverne Cox watch over the weekend? Laverne Cox told “Elvis” star Austin Butler that she watched the film this past the weekend. But it seems like she might have seen ALL the movies over the weekend — Cox has noticeably told many of the actors she’s been interviewing on the E! red carpet tonight that she watched their projects over the weekend. Someone was busy!

Big night for the Gleeson family It’s a huge night for the Gleeson family. Father and son actors Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson are both nominated for a Golden Globe tonight. Domhnall Gleeson is nominated for his first Golden Globe for his performance in the psychological thriller series “The Patient.” His father, the legend Brendan Gleeson, is nominated for his fifth Golden Globe award for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Marvel’s first Golden Globe nominee is queen Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett spoke to Laverne Cox on the carpet about the fact that she is the first person to be nominated for acting in a Marvel film. Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, told Cox she was excited and appreciative of the honor. She went on to describe her process whenever she receives a new script. “This one, it wasn’t that difficult,” Basset said. “But to find the heart and just live with it so that I own it.”

We just witnessed the most loving OITNB reunion “Orange Is The New Black” co-stars Natasha Lyonne and Laverne Cox reunited at the Golden Globes carpet, where they lamented over how they haven’t seen each other in a while. Lyonne told Cox she was looking “rainproof” in an all black Givenchy dress with rings over her gloves. (it’s been raining in L.A. on and off all day) Lyonne also spilled the beans on her upcoming show “Poker Face” with filmmaker Rian Johnson. She suggested Cox should join the cast.

Sadly, Henry Golding is unlikely to be the next James Bond Actor Henry Golding said he knows several actors have met with producer Barbara Broccoli to discuss the role — he’s just not one of them. “I’d love to be in the Bond universe, not specifically Bond, but let’s play in that sandpit,” he told Variety on the Globes carpet.

Emma D’Arcy says their Globes outfit says ‘non-binary’ Emma D’Arcy, who is nominated for their performance as Princess Rhaenyra in the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” talked to E! about their outfit on the Globes carpet. “Nothing says non-binary like wearing a skirt and trousers,” D’Arcy joked, adding that their dark look is channeling “child piano prodigy and maybe the recital is not going well.” They added that the evening felt surreal. “When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry … it wasn’t sustainable,” they said. “I stopped pretending and, weirdly, it was at that point I got nominated for best actress at the Golden Globes.”

Margot Robbie seems ready for ‘Barbie’ “Babylon” star Margot Robbie showed up on the red carpet in a dress perfect for her Barbie herself, and opened up just a little about her role in the upcoming movie. “There are a lot of looks,” she told Variety of the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed “Barbie” film. “You will not be disappointed.”

Letitia Wright is ‘manifesting’ a third ‘Black Panther’ film Actor Letitia Wright told Variety on the Globes red carpet that she believes a third installment of the “Black Panther” franchise is “already in the works.” However, she didn’t confirm the film was greenlit. “We need a little bit of a break. We need to regroup and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab,” Wright, who plays Shuri in the films, said. “So, you know, it’s gonna take awhile, but really excited for you guys to see that.” Wright also said she was “really excited but really sad” to take on the Black Panther title following Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020. “We honor him by just celebrating tonight,” she told Variety.

Stephanie Hsu’s shares reac to reading ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ script Stephanie Hsu, of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” shared her first reaction to reading the script of the nominated, critically acclaimed film. “It was the same sensation of what you experience in the film,” she told Variety on the Globes carpet. “As crazy as it is, it still somehow makes sense kind of like life, kind of like the complexity of a mother-daughter relationship. It was as wild as it was completely centered and logical.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones is also a Swiftie and ‘Wednesday’ stan Daisy Edgar-Jones has returned to the Golden Globes as a nominee, but also a fangirl. Speaking on E!’s red carpet, Jones told Cox she’s currently a big fan of Netflix’s “Wednesday” series (which was just renewed for a second season). She also effortlessly tied her Taylor Swift obsession with her nominated movie, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” “Speaking of obsession, I hear you’re obsessed with Taylor Swift…What is your favorite era of Taylor Swift?” Cox asked. “I personally love ‘Carolina,’ which she did for our film,” Jones said. “I think I’m loving her latest stuff for sure.”

F. Murray Abraham shares how he really felt about ‘White Lotus’ finale On the Golden Globes red carpet, nominee and “White Lotus” star F. Murray Abraham told Variety how he reacted to *SPOILER ALERT* the on-screen death of his co-star Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya in the “White Lotus” season two finale. “I really hated it because I love her so much. I mean who doesn’t, right? Everybody loves Tanya, right?” the actor said. “Maybe she’ll come back as a ghost.” Abraham is nominated for best supporting actor — TV movie/limited category.

Billy Porter’s favorite red carpet moment is his Oscar Dress “I just felt like Cinderella at the ball,” Billy Porter told Variety on carpet. “Just coming out in a way that I never conceived possible. I never thought that I would ever be able to show up just as me and that I would be enough in these spaces.”

Eddie Redmayne stuns in ‘silk origami number’ by Valentino Eddie Redmayne dressed to impress Laverne Cox, who complimented the actor for his “whimsical” take on the black suit. Redmayne wore a very large flower, what appeared to be a rosette, on his blazer. He told Cox some people asked if it was handmade but he insisted that it was a beautiful “silk origami number” by Valentino. Before he moved along, Cox took a moment to share a heartfelt moment with the actor. “Thank you for your continued support of the trans community, it means the world to me,” Cox said. Redmayne is nominated for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in “The Good Nurse.”

James Cameron is over streaming James Cameron, who is nominated as best director for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is also nominated for best picture — drama, championed going to the movies on Tuesday. “We need to go to movie theaters and have that experience,” he told Variety on the Golden Globes carpet. “Enough with the streaming already!”

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn’t know which Golden Globe her mom won Self-proclaimed “OG Nepo Baby,” Jamie Lee Curtis, had “no idea” she was nominated for the same award her mother, Janet Leigh, won in 1961, she told Variety on the carpet. Leigh won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Psycho” in 1961. We’ll see if Curtis can add a second statue in that category to her family’s mantle tonight.

Colman Domingo is shining bright like a diamond “Euphoria” star Colman Domingo added sparkle to the Golden Globes red carpet with a custom Dolce & Gabbana black suit that had him shining head to toe. “I said I wanted to feel like a Black diamond, shine tonight like a Black diamond,” Domingo told Laverne Cox on the red carpet.

Influencers get to go to the Globes too Influencers have been increasingly present at award shows over the past couple years and tonight’s Golden Globes is no different. TikTok stars Boman Martinez-Reid, Davis Burleson, Tefi Pessoa, Emily Uribe and Robyn DelMonte have arrived on the red carpet. Podcasters Noel and Aleena Miller and Kelsey Kreppel are also in attendance.

Laverne Cox fangirling over Rihanna is a MOOD! Laverne Cox, who is hosting the E! red carpet at the Golden Globes tonight, enthusiastically reminded all of us that Rihanna is going to be at the awards show. The artist is nominated in the best original song category for “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film.

Nepo baby Jamie Lee Curtis kicks-off E!’s red carpet “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to Laverne Cox on E! Tuesday night, describing the film as “a movie about love.” Curtis spoke about her character’s many roles in the multiverse film. Diedre is an IRS auditor in some and in other worlds, she is a love interest opposite co-star Michelle Yeoh. “It’s a movie about forgotten people,” Curtis said on the carpet. She added later, “Everyday people can be superheroes.”

It’s carpet time! E’s kicking off its awards show now….

What we’re keeping an eye on tonight Here’s what some people on our live blogging team are looking out for this evening. Kaetlyn Liddy, newsroom coordinator: I’ll be watching Jennifer Coolidge and her “White Lotus” stars closely to see if HBO’s second season will match the first in critical acclaim. If it were up to me, Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza would tie for the Globe based on the Twitter content their performances inspired alone. Matt Lavietes, NBC Out reporter: I’m most excited to see if gay icon Coolidge finally gets the chance to finish the iconic winning speech she attempted to give at the Emmys. I’m also very curious to see how Emma D’Arcy — who uses they/them pronouns — would react if they win the globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, given they do not identify as female. Claretta Bellamy, NBCBLK News Fellow: I’m rooting for the “Woman King” herself Viola Davis for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama, partly because I just read her inspiring book and also because the movie left me in happy tears. I’m also a Black Panther fangirl, so, Wakanda Forever! Doha Madani, senior breaking news reporter/resident Taylor Swift expert: I’m looking to see whether Swift takes home the globe for best song for “Carolina,” a sign that would place her as a potential front-runner for an Oscar in the coming months. I am also a world-class hater and am rooting for an “Avatar” loss. Kalhan Rosenblatt, culture & trends reporter/Gaga stan: There are pop stars vying for the best original song award, and there is a pop rivalry in the NBC News newsroom. While Doha is rooting for Swift, I’ll be rooting for Lady Gaga to take home the award for her “Top Gun: Maverick” song “Hold My Hand.” Fun fact: Gaga previously won the award for “Shallow” in 2019 and Swift presented her with the award that year. Anahita Pardiwalla, social storytelling editor: I’m hoping Rihanna’s Golden Globes nomination in the best original song category will inspire her to release new music we’ve all so (im)patiently been waiting for. Uwa Ede-Osifo, news associate: As a Quinta Brunson stan from her early Buzzfeed days, I’m watching to see if “Abbott Elementary” will continue earning earn more well-deserved accolades. Daysia Tolentino, culture & trends reporter: I wouldn’t be surprised if fan-favorite “Abbott Elementary” won in the best television series, musical or comedy. But I think the hype for “The Bear” or even “Wednesday” could make it a tough decision. Crystal Minaya, editorial assistant: I am rooting for Austin Butler who is nominated best actor for his role in “Elvis.” Let’s face it: We all fell in love with his glamorous and stunning take on the late singer in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. Brahmjot Kaur, NBC Asian America reporter, NBCU Academy Embed: I’m crossing my fingers tight for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” taking home the award for best picture in a musical/comedy! Hot dog fingers, the multiverse and a star-studded cast — what more can you ask for? Saba Hamedy, culture & trends editor: Awards ceremonies often have their fair share of political moments — sometimes via people’s fashion choices, other times in winners’ speeches. I’m wondering whether we’ll see any public support for the people of Iran tonight. The country has been gripped by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after she was detained by the government’s morality police.

It’s Brendan Fraser’s first nomination, but he swore off the Golden Globes Brendan Fraser is up for his very first Golden Globe tonight, a best actor nomination for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But his dark history with the HFPA will keep him from attending tonight. Fraser alleges that he was assaulted by HFPA’s former president Philip Berk in the summer of 2003. He detailed the incident in a 2018 GQ interview, saying it made him feel “ill.” Berk denied the allegation. In a subsequent GQ interview last year, Fraser vowed that if he would not attend this year’s ceremony even if he was nominated for a Golden Globe. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” he said. “The Whale” has been lauded as a tremendous return to film for Fraser, whose portrayal of a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair earned him a six-minute standing ovation the Venice Film Festival in September. The actor was seen crying as he received accolades from his industry peers.

There are once again zero female director nominees The HFPA voting body didn’t nominate any women for the best director category, a move which generated backlash online. Some of the talented female directors who were snubbed: Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”); Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”); Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”); and Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”). It’s not the first time the Globes have been called out for this. Back in 2018, when actor Natalie Portman was presenting the award for best director alongside Ron Howard, she highlighted a similar lack of representation in the list of nominees. Before announcing their names, she said, “And here are the all male nominees.” That same year, Barbra Streisand, who was also presenting, lamented on the the lack of women honored in the category. “We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director,” she said. “There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”

Speaking of ‘Tar’ … While many in the LGBTQ world may be rooting for Cate Blanchett to win best actress for her performance as an abrasive conductor in “Tár,” not everyone is happy with it. Marin Alsop, who was name-checked in “Tár,” said the critically acclaimed film offended her “as a woman … as a conductor … as a lesbian.” NBC Out recently wrote about why Alsop, the world’s best-known female conductor, is displeased with the film.

LGBTQ fans are rooting for “Tár” Many queer eyes are on “Tár” tonight, nominated for best motion picture, best screenplay and best actress. In particular Cate Blanchett, a lesbian icon, has received critical acclaim for her explosive performance as the fictional conductor Lydia Tár. The unlikeable Tár spends much of the film humiliating students, flirting with younger women and hiding evidence of her wrongdoings. Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss in the movie “Tár.” Focus Features

A sneak peak at the seating chart The Golden Globes official Twitter account on Monday shared a look at tonight’s seating chart. “Can you spot all the names?” the account wrote in its tweet. Billy Porter, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were among the printed names in the video.

Welp, it’s raining in L.A. Turns out it’s not always sunny in Los Angeles. Today’s forecast is a high of 60 degrees and some rain. That means you’ll see tents covering the red carpet at the The Beverly Hilton, where the Golden Globes ceremony takes place. “This weather dealt us a hand,” the Globes executive producer and showrunner Dionne Harmon told Variety. “You’ll be enclosed in a big tent, so no one should be worried. They will get out of their car to a dry, warm place.” Stay dry out there! A member of event staff clears water from the carpet before the start of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday. Jordan Strauss / AP

How to watch this year’s show For those of you interested in red carpet looks, E! kicks off its coverage at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock and E! News channel on YouTube. The show itself kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream simultaneously on Peacock. Of course, you can also follow along on our live blog as we provide updates on the winners and other big moments.

Oh my God they’re (celebrities) back again It seems the Golden Globes will be a star-studded affair once again. Ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony, the HFPA announced a slew of celebs who will attend this year’s awards. The list of presenters is almost too long to share in a blog post. TLDR: You can expect to see some of your favorites on stage presenting and on the red carpet showing off their fabulous attire.

Host Jerrod Carmichael is ready for the big night Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy Award last year for his HBO stand-up special “Rothaniel,” is taking on the role as this year’s host. Last year, he generated praise for his special, in which he came out. He also created the sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” which ran for three seasons on NBC. He’ll be the first to host since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the stage in 2021. Last year’s Globes were not shown live. Here’s one of the promo clips.