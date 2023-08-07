93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network proudly presents “Teen Rang Tawang“, a salute to our soldiers of The Indian Army. This initiative aims to celebrate the 76th year of freedom at the second-highest place where the Indian flag is hoisted, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Red FM & The Indian Army unite for Teen Rang Tawang

Red FM RJs will embark on a journey to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate Independence Day and pay homage to our courageous soldiers. Heartfelt messages and wishes for our army, collected from every corner of the country by Red FMs spirited radio jockeys, like RJ Malishka, RJ Raunac, RJ Nilam, RJ Pallavi, RJ Swati, RJ Purab, and RJ Dhrumil will serve as tokens of appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by our soldiers.

During their stay in Tawang, the Red FM RJs will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the regions rich culture and witness several experiences and excursions. Moreover, they will have the honor of meeting and interacting with esteemed military personnel, including Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, to understand firsthand the dedication and valor that epitomize our armed forces.

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “We are delighted to be joining hands with the Indian Army on their latest initiative Teen Rang Tawang. The campaign led by Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita aims to highlight the second-highest place where the Indian flag is hoisted in the country. While simultaneously our RJs spend some time understanding the stories of our gallant troops and also delivering warm messages from across the country. We are hopeful that the movement will bring to mighty Tawang some indispensable recognition and appreciation.“

Red FM invites everyone to be a part of this incredible initiative and show their support for our brave hearts in uniform. Stay tuned to Red FM for further updates and be part of this memorable journey as we pay tribute to the real heroes of our nation.

About 93.5 Red FM

Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression‘ Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...