Reebok announces Taapsee Pannu and Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassadors

Reebok, a brand synonymous with sports and fitness, has announced a new
chapter in its journey. Under the aegis of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) in India, Reebok
is re-establishing itself as a leading sports and performance brand with roping in leading actor Taapsee
Pannu and World’s No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassadors for a powerful new
campaign that resonates deeply with audiences.
The campaign, titled ‘I am the New,’ features two extraordinary individuals who have defied stereotypes
and created new rules for themselves – World’s No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav and leading actor
Taapsee Pannu. Their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and charting their own paths embodies
the campaign’s core message – embrace your unorthodox spirit and create your own trail.
A love for sports and fitness is intrinsic to Indian culture. Sports is the heartbeat of the nation, with
millions of people actively participating in and following a variety of sports across media. It is only
natural that Reebok reclaims its legacy of being the premier sports and performance brand in the
country, encouraging one and all to adopt fitness as way of life. In keeping with this philosophy, the ‘I
am the New’ campaign is an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by
stereotypes or felt like they didn’t fit in. It is a rallying cry for the youth of India to break free from
limitations and embrace their true potential.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Reebok, India, said “Reebok
has played a pivotal role in transforming the world’s perception of sports and fitness, and this campaign
is all about cementing that reputation and reclaiming our position at the top. Our new brand
ambassadors, both embody our message of empowerment and self-expression through sports. With
their help, we’re excited to deepen our connection with the youth of India and drive growth for our
brand. ‘I am the New’ is more than just a campaign; it’s a call to make sports an integral part of our lives
and strive for greatness in everything we do.”
On his association with Reebok, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m excited to partner with Reebok,
a brand that resonates with my outlook on sports and fitness. I believe an individual evolves best when
faced with challenges. Reebok’s new campaign perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards
the game. I look forward to inspiring a wave of energy and igniting a spark of ‘I am the New’ philosophy
amongst the youth of the country.”
Sharing her excitement about this association with Reebok, actor Taapsee Pannu commented, “As a
sports enthusiast, being associated with Reebok is a dream come true. The brand’s ethos of pushing
limits and embracing individuality resonates deeply with me.. The ‘I am the New’ campaign perfectly
depicts our shared belief in breaking barriers and creating your own unique identity, be it in movies or
real life. I’m proud to be a part of this movement and look forward to a thrilling journey with the brand.”
As Reebok and ABFRL kick-start this new chapter in their journey, with a string of exciting collaborations
that follow in the coming months, the ‘I am the New’ campaign represents a powerful and emotional call
to action for young people across India. It’s time to break free from limitations, embrace your unique
identity, and become the best version of yourself.
About Reebok
Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer
and distributor of sports, fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. Reebok is a part of the
Authentic Brands Group (ABG), with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) as the operating partner
in India. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a
rich and storied sports & fitness heritage
About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,136 cr.
spanning a retail space of 9.2 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2022), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-
play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.
The Company has a network of 3,468 stores, approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets with 6,515 point
of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2022).
It has a repertoire of India’s largest brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter
England, established for over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s leading fashion retailers.
ABFRL’s international Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, India’s largest multi-brand retailer of
international brands and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren,
Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.
Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as India’s most innovative and
fashionable brand. The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as
Jaypore, Tasva and Marigold Lane. The Company has strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu &
Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’. ABFRL is also embarking on a significant
Direct-to-Consumer play to build a portfolio of new-age brands across fashion, beauty and other lifestyle
segments.
The Company is bolstering its digital capabilities by scaling up its brands.com to build an integrated
portfolio of digital assets to provide an immersive customer experience, deepen consumer connect of its
brands and expand its portfolio into emerging consumer segments.
