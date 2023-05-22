Reebok announces Taapsee Pannu and Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassadors

Reebok, a brand synonymous with sports and fitness, has announced a new

chapter in its journey. Under the aegis of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) in India, Reebok

is re-establishing itself as a leading sports and performance brand with roping in leading actor Taapsee

Pannu and World’s No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassadors for a powerful new

campaign that resonates deeply with audiences.

The campaign, titled ‘I am the New,’ features two extraordinary individuals who have defied stereotypes

and created new rules for themselves – World’s No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav and leading actor

Taapsee Pannu. Their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and charting their own paths embodies

the campaign’s core message – embrace your unorthodox spirit and create your own trail.

A love for sports and fitness is intrinsic to Indian culture. Sports is the heartbeat of the nation, with

millions of people actively participating in and following a variety of sports across media. It is only

natural that Reebok reclaims its legacy of being the premier sports and performance brand in the

country, encouraging one and all to adopt fitness as way of life. In keeping with this philosophy, the ‘I

am the New’ campaign is an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by

stereotypes or felt like they didn’t fit in. It is a rallying cry for the youth of India to break free from

limitations and embrace their true potential.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Reebok, India, said “Reebok

has played a pivotal role in transforming the world’s perception of sports and fitness, and this campaign

is all about cementing that reputation and reclaiming our position at the top. Our new brand

ambassadors, both embody our message of empowerment and self-expression through sports. With

their help, we’re excited to deepen our connection with the youth of India and drive growth for our

brand. ‘I am the New’ is more than just a campaign; it’s a call to make sports an integral part of our lives

and strive for greatness in everything we do.”

On his association with Reebok, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m excited to partner with Reebok,

a brand that resonates with my outlook on sports and fitness. I believe an individual evolves best when

faced with challenges. Reebok’s new campaign perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards

the game. I look forward to inspiring a wave of energy and igniting a spark of ‘I am the New’ philosophy

amongst the youth of the country.”



Sharing her excitement about this association with Reebok, actor Taapsee Pannu commented, “As a

sports enthusiast, being associated with Reebok is a dream come true. The brand’s ethos of pushing

limits and embracing individuality resonates deeply with me.. The ‘I am the New’ campaign perfectly

depicts our shared belief in breaking barriers and creating your own unique identity, be it in movies or

real life. I’m proud to be a part of this movement and look forward to a thrilling journey with the brand.”

As Reebok and ABFRL kick-start this new chapter in their journey, with a string of exciting collaborations

that follow in the coming months, the ‘I am the New’ campaign represents a powerful and emotional call

to action for young people across India. It’s time to break free from limitations, embrace your unique

identity, and become the best version of yourself.

About Reebok

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer

and distributor of sports, fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. Reebok is a part of the

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) as the operating partner

in India. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a

rich and storied sports & fitness heritage

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,136 cr.

spanning a retail space of 9.2 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2022), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-

play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,468 stores, approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets with 6,515 point

of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2022).

It has a repertoire of India’s largest brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter

England, established for over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s leading fashion retailers.

ABFRL’s international Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, India’s largest multi-brand retailer of

international brands and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren,

Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as India’s most innovative and

fashionable brand. The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as

Jaypore, Tasva and Marigold Lane. The Company has strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu &

Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’. ABFRL is also embarking on a significant

Direct-to-Consumer play to build a portfolio of new-age brands across fashion, beauty and other lifestyle

segments.

The Company is bolstering its digital capabilities by scaling up its brands.com to build an integrated

portfolio of digital assets to provide an immersive customer experience, deepen consumer connect of its

brands and expand its portfolio into emerging consumer segments.

For further information, please contact: Janet Arole | AVP & Head, Corporate Communications, Aditya

Birla Fashion and Retail Limited | janet.arole@abfrl.adityabirla.com