Remains identified as Alexis Gabe, California woman missing since January

Remains found this week were positively identified as those of Alexis Gabe, a California woman missing since January, authorities in Oakley, California, said Friday.

The partial remains were in a remote area of Plymouth, a city about 41 miles east of Sacramento, and were reported by a resident to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon, the Oakley Police Department said in a statement.

Alexis Gabe City of Oakley

An Amador County sheriff’s investigator and dentist who specializes in forensic odontology, finding evidence through teeth and dental records, confirmed the remains belong to Gabe, the department said.

Investigators believe the rest of her remains are scattered and that it’s possible they might not recover them all, police said.

The area of the discovery is the same one police said was a destination for Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, “in the hours and days after Alexis was reported as missing,” according to the Friday statement from Oakley police.

Gabe, 24, was from Oakley, an East Bay city where her parents pressed authorities to find her alive.

She was last seen on Jan. 26 at the home of her boyfriend in nearby Antioch. The next day, her car was found near her home with its key in the ignition, Oakley police said.

Days after her disappearance, Jones moved to Washington state, where he had family, police said.

When law enforcement officers moved in to arrest Jones in Seattle on June 1 on an arrest warrant alleging murder, he charged toward them with a knife, and was fatally shot, police said at the time.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said in early June that evidence against Jones was overwhelming.

Detectives assigned to the case believed that Jones killed her at his Antioch home, according to a joint statement at the time from the Oakley and Antioch departments.

Gabe’s family was mourning and requested privacy, police said.