Renowned Spiritual Leader Morari Bapu Encourages Reconnection with Cultural Roots – Vyaas Peeth Beckons You Home

The spiritual leader, Morari Bapu, delivered a powerful and thought-provoking message, “Apna Sanatan Dharma chhod kar kahi Gaye ho to laut aao, Vyas peeth aapko bola rahi hai“, urging individuals to reconsider their paths if they have distanced themselves from their cultural heritage. With profound wisdom and compassion, Morari Bapu encouraged everyone who has ventured away from their roots to return to Sanatan Dharma to rediscover the essence of Hindi religion.

Morari Bapu

His inspiring words resonated with people from all walks of life, reminding them of the deep significance of their cultural identity and the wisdom passed down through generations. The call to embrace Sanatan Dharma and rekindle the spirit of their ancestral home touched hearts and ignited a sense of belongingness and pride in ones heritage. Morari Bapus message continues to inspire individuals to embark on an enlightening journey of self-discovery, rediscovering the timeless teachings of Vyaas Peeth and strengthening the bond with Hindi roots.

Morari Bapu has spent 63 years narrating the scriptures and has acquired skills in captivating the audience with his immaculate storytelling skills. This visionary and unique initiative is being undertaken to enhance the understanding of the country’s rich cultural heritage, understand the essence of Sanatan Dharma and bridge the interconnectedness between the teaching of Lord Rama and Jyotirlinga. The journey is spread over the course of 18 days, starting from Kedarnath on 22nd July, and will culminate at Bapu’s village, Talgajarda, in Gujarat on 8th August 2023.

The devotees will hear enlightening discourses on Ram Katha from Bapu at the 12 holy Jyotirlinga Temples. With this initiative, Bapu is on his quest to map the tapestry of this rich country, promote the rich cultural heritage by reminiscing the past glory, and is undertaking this yatra to embody the essence of Sanatana Dharma and celebrate the glory of Lord Rama’s name.

The yatra is being facilitated by two special trains namely Kailash Bharat Gaurav and Chitrakoot Bharat Gaurav accommodating over 1008 devotees. The exteriors of the trains have been embellished with rich vinyl wraps, showcasing the 12 Jyotirlinga Temples, Major Dhams of Sanatana Dharma, Tirupati Balaji Temple and scenes from Bapu’s village. Along with the Jyotirlinga, the devotees will get to experience other sites of spiritual importance, which will further enhance their experience.

The Katha is being organized by Bapus flower (devotee) Rupesh Vyas from Indore through the Aadesh Trust. He has been working tirelessly with IRCTC to make this Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra a success.

As the country celebrates Amrit Kal, this Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra will enhance the understanding of India’s rich cultural heritage and symbolize the spirituality which is the essence of our “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat“.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu is a renowned spiritual leader and a Ramayana exponent who has dedicated his life to disseminating the teachings of Lord Ram and promoting the values of truth, love, and compassion. With over 900 discourses and narratives on the Ram Charita Manas, Morari Bapus enlightening and engaging delivery has touched the hearts of millions across India and the world. His mission is to foster spiritual awakening and inspire individuals to lead a life rooted in simplicity, devotion, and righteousness. All his kathas are open to all irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. As a regular practice, free meals are served as prasad for all those who come to the Katha.

About Author

