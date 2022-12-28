Rep. Jamie Raskin announces he’s been diagnosed with cancer

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a prominent member of the Jan. 6 committee and a former Trump impeachment manager, announced Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” Raskin, D-Md., said in a statement, adding that he’ll undergo “a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis.”

Raskin, 60, was elected last week by his fellow Democrats to be the ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee when the new Congress is sworn-in next week.

“I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses,” Raskin said. “Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Several colleagues have offered their support as Raskin begins treatment.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., on Twitter called Raskin “a national treasure—an oasis of legal integrity and intellect at a time when both are desperately needed in democracy’s defense. I am praying for his strong and swift recovery as he undergoes cancer treatment. America needs you, Jamie.”

The diagnosis comes almost two years to the day after the death of Raskin’s 25-year-old son, Thomas “Tommy” Bloom Raskin, by suicide. An obituary posted online by the congressman and his wife said their son had a “perfect heart, a perfect soul, a riotously outrageous and relentless sense of humor,” but was “tortured” by a “blindingly painful and merciless ‘disease called depression.’”

Raskin, who represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District in the D.C. suburbs, is a former constitutional law professor and served as an impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. He was elected to a fourth term in November, winning 80% of the vote.