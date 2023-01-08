Rep. Mike Rogers apologizes to Matt Gaetz for losing temper during chaotic speaker votes

Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Mike Rogers, R-Ala., on Sunday publicly resolved their differences after tensions boiled over on the House floor late Friday night during the votes for House speaker.

Rogers was physically restrained after he charged towards Gaetz.

The two GOP congressmen appeared to mend fences in tweets on Sunday.

Gaetz said Rogers had his “forgiveness” and shouldn’t face “any punishment or reprisal just because he had an animated moment.”

Rogers, retweeting Gaetz’s remark, said: “I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding.”

The dust-up ensued after GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, suffered defeat on the 14th ballot at the hands of a small band of ultraconservatives that included Gaetz after McCarthy’s allies thought they had clinched the votes needed to finally reach a simple majority.

After Gaetz voted present in the 14th ballot, McCarthy approached Gaetz in the back of the chamber, where a tense exchange occurred, a number of Republican lawmakers crowding them. Rogers, the incoming chairman of the powerful Armed Services Committee, then walked over and appeared to lunge in the direction of Gaetz, but was physically restrained by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., before storming away.

McCarthy ultimately gained the votes to secure the speakership in the 15th ballot, when Gaetz and several other McCarthy opponents switched their votes to “present.”