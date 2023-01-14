International

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and husband struck by a car in Portland

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was briefly hospitalized Friday night after she and her husband were hit by a car in Portland, according to her spokesperson.

Natalie Crofts, Bonamici’s communications director, said in a statement shared to Twitter that the incident occurred as the lawmaker and her husband, Michael Simon, were walking across a street after leaving an event.

Bonamici was treated at a hospital for a concussion and laceration to her head while Simon was treated for minor injuries, Crofts said. She has since been released and is recovering at home.

“The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals,” Crofts added.

NBC News has reached out to Bonamici’s office for further details and the Portland Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.





