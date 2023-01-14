Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and husband struck by a car in Portland
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was briefly hospitalized Friday night after she and her husband were hit by a car in Portland, according to her spokesperson.
Natalie Crofts, Bonamici’s communications director, said in a statement shared to Twitter that the incident occurred as the lawmaker and her husband, Michael Simon, were walking across a street after leaving an event.
Bonamici was treated at a hospital for a concussion and laceration to her head while Simon was treated for minor injuries, Crofts said. She has since been released and is recovering at home.
“The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals,” Crofts added.
NBC News has reached out to Bonamici’s office for further details and the Portland Police Department for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Texas man allegedly admits to murdering and mutilating his new wife
[ad_1] A Texas man allegedly admitted to authorities that he murdered and mutilated his wife, according to a news release...
Baltimore man who stood trial 4 times in killing is freed after charges are dismissed
[ad_1] Baltimore, Maryland's newly elected top prosecutor dismissed all charges against a Black man who stood trial four times in...
Rapper Meek Mill says he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for 2008 charges
[ad_1] Rapper Meek Mill says he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for 2008 drugs and firearms charges that...
White House says more documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s Delaware home
[ad_1] More classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence this week than previously disclosed, the...
Victory claims over small Ukrainian town expose rift among Russian forces
[ad_1] He also mocked the Russians for “gnawing among themselves over who should be credited with some tactical advance,” saying...
Human skeleton found in building on UC Berkeley campus
[ad_1] BERKELEY, Calif. — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley,...
Average Rating