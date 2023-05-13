Revolutionary Svachh Hob from TTK Prestige offers stress-free Cooking & Cleaning Experience

TTK Prestige, India’s most trusted home appliance brand, introduces yet another innovative solution designed for the modern Indian consumer – The Svachh Hob. The newly launched range of hob is packed with top-notch features that not only offer ease of cooking and cleaning in the Indian kitchen.

The convenient Svachh Hob comes with TTK Prestige’s trademark liftable burner offering home-cooks an ultra-easy cleaning experience. Cooking Spills on Gas Stove which typically take plenty of time and effort to clean. Cleaning can be done swiftly with ease with Prestige’s Svachh Hob. The hob also features a special lift-and-lock mechanism for enhanced convenience and safety.

When cooking a number of dishes for a large group of people, you need a smooth hob that can light up in a jiffy. Svachh Hob is equipped with an advanced auto-ignition system which ensures a flame every time you twist the knob. For those looking for a hob that can help cook quickly, the Svachh Hob is a must have owing to its highly efficient Tri-Pin brass burners designed for uniform heating. Be it curries, dosas or chapatis, the Svachh Hob is the perfect appliance to meet all cooking needs.

The Svachh Hob is also supported by 8mm thick and superior hardened glass that ensures long-lasting performance and elegance. It also comes with a warranty of 5 Years. To add more ease to the life of the customers, the liftable burner set includes a drip tray that collects food waste, particularly liquids for easy cleaning.

The Svachh Hob is available in 2 burner, 3 burner and 4 burner models with prices starting at INR 11995 and going up to INR 18995. The jumbo burner is available in the 3 and 4 Burner Models. TTK Prestige is also offering a special introductory offer of 30% discount. The new range is available across India at Prestige Xclusive locations, select dealer outlets, all leading ecommerce platforms and the brand’s exclusive online store https://shop.ttkprestige.com/.