Revolutionizing Culinary Experience: TTK Prestige Unveils Induction Cooktop 2000W ss for Effortless and Efficient Cooking

The legacy brand of cookers and kitchen appliances TTK Prestige brings a new addition of Induction Cooktops to their portfolio. An innovation to simplify cooking, the induction is convenient, faster to use, and saves 25% more energy.

A slight shift from the traditional gas stoves, the induction brings in a new wave of possibilities. The induction cookware comes with a smart function of auto pressure cooking mode which helps with a seamless process of making your favourite dishes. This mode senses the pressure cooker activity and automatically switches to the Keep Warm Mode as required.

Curated for Indian household the induction cooktop can be set on different temperature settings as per the requirement. Adapted to prepare an array of dishes, it can be altered to the specifications of all your delicacies. The Indian menu option on the control panel allows one to switch to its features and functions with just a tap. So be it a quick sauté on a pan or stirring a delicious curry, the induction has got you covered on all your culinary endeavours!

The Induction Cooktop comes with an extended cooling system which ensures longevity for the appliance. It also has safety features like High Voltage Surge Protection- HVSP which prevents damage to the device from voltage surge ensuring long lasting performance. It’s a perfect blend of your traditional charm of preparation with new developments suited for modern kitchens.

Setting a new standard in Induction Cooktops, TTK Prestige is the first and only brand to introduce the patented “Auto Whistle Counter Induction Cooktop” feature in India. This unique functionality, exclusive to Prestige Induction Cooktops, empowers users to control their pressure cooker cooking process effortlessly. By presetting the number of whistles required for a recipe, the Induction Cooktop automatically counts them and turns off after a preset number of whistles count is reached.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Traditionally, Indian cooking relies on the number of whistles in pressure cooking. Different dishes require specific whistle counts, necessitating constant monitoring. By using the Whistle Counter Induction, users can now let their Induction Cooktop handle the counting task. This not only eliminates the risk of counting errors but also grants users the freedom to engage in parallel activities.

The TTK Prestige Whistle Counter Induction Cooktop is designed for the modern Indian kitchen, offering speed, convenience, and 25% energy savings compared to traditional stovetops. Auto Pressure Cooking Mode when necessary, ensuring perfectly cooked dishes every time. With multiple temperature settings and an intuitive Indian menu option on the control panel, this Induction Cooktop caters to various culinary needs. Whether it’s sautéing or simmering, the appliance adapts to your cooking requirements with ease.

The TTK Prestige Induction Cooktop is available at all leading kitchenware retailers and online platforms with a warranty of one year. Renew your cooking experience with an improvised mechanism of an eco-friendly approach to cooking.

About TTK Prestige: TTK Prestige Limited is a part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched ‘Prestige Clean Home’, a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017. For more details about the TTK Prestige Induction Cooktop and other innovative offerings from TTK Prestige, please visit (www.ttkprestige.com)