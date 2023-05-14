“Road Safety Week” By – IRIS MULTI SPECIALTY HOSPITAL in Association with Kolkata Traffic Police

IRIS MULTISPECIALTY HOSPITAL arranged an awareness road safety program in association with Kolkata traffic Police “Road Safety Week ” for preventing road accidents. In 2016 the rise of the campaign ”Safe Drive Safe Life” have shown a great change in the landscape of Kolkata road accidents and in the last six years, the number of road accidents has turned half. Shri Yeilwad Shrikant Jaggannath Rao , DC Traffic South, Kolkata Police was present as a chief guest. Raj Bhattacharjee, CEO of IRIS MULTI SPECIALITY HOSPITAL, Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr Sourav Chakraborty and Renowned Orthopedics & Joint replacement surgeon Dr Arunava Lala were also present at the event.

The bike rally flag off was done by an honorable chief guest. It started and ended at IRIS Hospital, wrapping the immediate periphery of the hospital, so that everyone gets the awareness about road safety, mandatory helmets and overall Safe Drive campaign. The bike rally is a reminder to the rising road accident cases across India and a call to action for a more safe-riding community. The route map was as follows, IRIS Hospital -> Garia -> Bansdroni -> Ranikuthi -> Pallysree -> Ram Thakur Ashram ->8B -> Sulekha More -> BaghaJatin -> IRIS Hospital. The rally was lead by a tableau,60 bikers in full gear to follow, leaflet and miking to continue throughout the rally, all to happen with a single minted objective. It was successfully completed in association and support of Kolkata Police.

The bike rally was closed by a press conference discussing the 5-day “Free Neuro Week ” from 13th to 18th February 2023. It also talked about free neuro consultation for complicated neuro problems led by renowned neurosurgeon Dr Sourav Chakraborty, M.ch (Neurosurgery). It also disclosed the discount proposal on various tests done at the hospital. They announced a Flat 50% discount on MRI, CT scan, EEG, EMG and NCV on these days. The press conference also narrated to the press about how Kolkata trafﬁc police and IRIS have initiated this rally as a preventive measure to raise awareness on road and helmet safety in and around the area.

The initiative for “Free Neuro Week” was taken due to the experience of IRIS Hospital in terms of Head Injury in the last 3 months. They said, “When it comes to attending to head injury and brain trauma cases, IRIS has been providing 24×7 neurosurgical emergency services, well equipped OT, in house CT scan and MRI. We also have a multi-disciplinary team including Ortho, Neuro, Plastic surgeons and CTVS, in the last 3 months IRIS has witnessed 50 cases and has undergone 45 surgeries. IRIS also has an immediate rescue by ambulance facility for head injury and trauma cases. It also provides a screening and treatment of patients by ATLS protocol. IRIS is powered by in-house 24×7 CT scan, MRI, USG, X Ray, and a well equipped trauma ICU. Also regarding awareness on head injury & available measures for any RTA IRIS is the best. It is powered by a trauma ambulance, trauma ICU, 24×7 trauma team with expert doctors. This includes polytrauma management with a multidisciplinary team including ortho, neuro, plastic surgeons, CTVs, and Gen SX.

Raj Bhattacharjee, CEO of IRIS Multispecialty Hospital said, “ I am thankful to Kolkata Police for supporting us to host a bike rally and execute it to promote awareness about road safety, mandatory helmets and overall Safe Drive campaign. Also IRIS Hospital is 24×7 available for patients to attend with any kind of head injury and brain trauma cases.” He also suggested patients undergoing neurological issues can avail the discount and perform the necessary tests.