Rodic Consultants Spearheads Transformative RDSS Project for West Bengal’s Power Distribution Sector

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has appointed Rodic Consultants Private Limited as Project Management Agency (PMA) under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The project aims to enhance the quality, reliability, and affordability of power supply to consumers, ensuring a financially sustainable and efficient distribution sector.

Revamped Reforms Based and Results Linked Distribution Sector Scheme will improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the WBSEDCL. The objective of the scheme is to provide 24×7 uninterrupted, quality, reliable, and affordable power supply in all districts of West Bengal.

The Project Management Agency (PMA) functions under RDSS encompass Bid(s) Process Management, Project Management, and various works as per scheme guidelines. Rodic Consultants will play a pivotal role in supporting and assisting WBSEDCL in executing these vital functions. Under the Project Management segment, Rodic Consultants will provide expert services in areas such as Conditions of Contract and Contract Forms, Finalization of Guaranteed Technical Particulars (GTPs), technical specifications, drawings of equipment to be installed, civil and electrical design layouts, Quality Assurance, MIS Maintenance, Stakeholder coordination, Fund flow management, and more. Their active involvement in resolving Right-of-Way issues and conducting Post-dispatch Inspections will further streamline project implementation.

Speaking about the project, Mr. Anshuman Krishanu, COO, Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are immensely proud of our team’s dedication and vision in delivering this Project for the West Bengal Power Distribution Sector. Through meticulous planning, technological prowess, and unwavering commitment, we are redefining the future of power distribution. This project stands as a testament to our passion for innovation and our role in shaping a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy landscape for the people of West Bengal.”

He further added, “Rodic Consultants reaffirms its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainable progress. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and strategic insights, we are illuminating a path towards a resilient and dynamic power distribution landscape that will empower communities and drive economic growth.”

The RDSS project sets ambitious targets, aiming to reduce Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses to 12.11% by 2024-25 and eliminate the Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Realizable Revenue (ARR) gap by the same year. The initiative includes Loss Reduction strategies like Feeder Bifurcation and Segregation, as well as Modernization efforts such as constructing new 33/11KV Sub-Stations, augmenting existing ones, and incorporating advanced technology systems.

About Rodic Consultants Private Limited: Established in the year 2000, Rodic Consultants Private Limited has successfully emerged as a phenomenally sound, accomplished, and motivated organization providing a wide spectrum of consulting services in the field of infrastructure. RODIC has been awarded internationally acclaimed ISO 27001 and CMMI Level 3 Certificates, IMS Certificates (ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System). With these certifications, RODIC maintains its expertise in the sectors including Highways &Bridges, Railways & Metros, Multimodal Transport & Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Tunnels & Geotechnics, Hydropower & Dams, Power & Energy, Water & Environment, Ports & Inland Waterways, Urban & Industrial Development, and Digital Transformation Services.

For more information on Rodic Consultants, visit www.rodicconsultants.com.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...