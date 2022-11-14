Ronna McDaniel says she will seek re-election at RNC as rivals eye her job

WASHINGTON — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Monday that she will seek re-election to a fourth term, even as potential rivals are being encouraged to mount campaigns for the post.

McDaniel made the announcement on a call with RNC members from around the country, a person familiar with her remarks confirmed. Politico first reported on McDaniel’s decision.

But in the immediate aftermath of a rough midterm election, some Republican insiders would like to see a shake-up at the party committee for the 2024 presidential election, multiple sources say. And the early jockeying is under way.

Mercedes Schlapp speaks alongside her husband Matt Schlapp at CPAC in Dallas on Aug. 4, 2022. Dylan Hollingsworth / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump White House official, have discussed the job with allies, according to two people familiar with the calls. The Schlapps are close to former President Donald Trump, who is expected to announce Tuesday that he will run again in 2024.

“We have fielded calls,” Matt Schlapp told NBC News Monday. Neither he nor Mercedes Schlapp is ruling out a possible bid. “My wife would be fantastic” in the role, he said. At a time when Republicans have made new inroads with Latino voters, the election of Mercedes Schlapp, who is Cuban-American, could send a powerful signal to Hispanic communities.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., at an election night event in New York on Nov. 8, 2022. Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News

In addition, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., is likely to explore a possible bid after hearing encouragement from supporters, Zeldin consultant John Brabender told NBC News Sunday. Zeldin lost a bid for New York’s governorship last week by a much narrower margin than expected and has been roundly praised by fellow Republicans for running a competitive race.

David Bossie, a former Trump campaign official whose name has also been floated as a possible chair candidate, did not respond to a text and call seeking comment about his plans.

McDaniel has held the top GOP post since 2017, after Trump backed her following his 2016 election.

The RNC chair election is slated for the party’s winter meeting in January, where the 168 members of the committee vote on their next leader.