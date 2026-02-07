The season of love is here, and of course, it has to start with Rose Day, because why not? Roses are the symbol of love, and sometimes, one flower says what long messages cannot.

Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week. It is the day when feelings are wrapped in petals and handed over with a smile. Whether it’s romance, friendship, admiration, or even an unspoken crush, a rose becomes the easiest way to express what’s in your heart.

From red roses for love to yellow roses for friendship and pink ones for admiration, every colour carries a meaning. That is what makes this day special. You don’t need big words or grand gestures, just a simple rose and a genuine emotion.