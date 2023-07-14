Rotary Club of Calcutta with Hem Jyoti Foundation organised Health and Wellness Camp

Stepping towards the importance of health, Rotary Club of Calcutta and Hem Jyoti Foundation organised a Free Medical Health Camp at Pratistha Community Hall for the benefit and wellness of the people of North Kolkata especially Ward Number 9, through renowned medical professionals in august presence of Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MP; Dr Sashi Panja, Honourable Minister of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare of West Bengal; Shri Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor Kolkata; Shri Debasish Kumar, MLA and Mayor in Council; Smt Mitali Saha, Counsellor Ward No 09, Smt Promita Saha Khan & other dignitaries. This camp was organized in the memory of Late Pradip Kumar Saha, former Managing Director, Karukrit, who was the founder of Hem Jyoti Foundation.

Facilities made available during the camp were Neurology, Cardiology, Medicine, Gastroenterologist, Orthopedics, Ophthalmologists, Gynecologists, Dentistry by eminent medical practitioners under the supervision of Dr Sulkalyan Purakaystha, Head of Neuro-intervention & Endovascular Surgery, INK Kolkata, medical checkup and consultation services were provided to the needy during the event.

This initiative witnessed the presence of Renowned Medical Professionals all around the city like Dr Partha Jani Mch Neurosurgery, Neurology; Dr Ajay Agarwal Consultant Neuro Surgeon CMRI & Woodlands Hospital; Dr Tanima Chakraborty, Medicine specialist; Dr Rahul Bishai, Medicine & Cardiology specialist, Dr Koisombi Kar, Pediatrics SSKM Hospital; Dr Ashok Basu, Paediatric Surgeon ICH; Dr Parthajit Das, Rheumatologist, Apollo Hospital; Dr Pratibha Pradhan, Dermatologist; Dr Ayushmati Thakur, Consultant Gastroenterologist G.D Hospital; from the orthopedic department be Dr Aishik Mukherjee & Dr Chandrasekhar Dhar, CMRI. City’s leading Ophthalmologists namely Dr Abhijit Chatterjee, Consultant Dept of Retina & Vitreous Priyamvada Birla Aravind Eye Hospital & Dr Debnath Chattopadhyay from INK Kolkata were also available for consultation.

Present on the occasion, Smt Mitali Saha, Councilor Ward No 09, said, “Hem Jyoti Foundation has joined hands with Rotary Club of Calcutta to provide the best medical services to the people of Ward Number 9 and North Kolkata. We are carrying forward the vision of Late Pradip Kumar Saha who spent his entire life towards social causes. Our Health Awareness Camp is a step towards empowering future minds and enabling them to lead a fulfilling and healthy life. Through camps like these, we hope to reach to underprivileged people living in the slum area and help them to prioritize their health. We believe that with the right awareness, support, and resources, public can thrive both physically and mentally. We thank all doctors for coming forward and being a part of the initiative who assured all possible help to the locals asserting the ward’s unwavering commitment towards ensuring the wellbeing of people. “

More than 500 local people took benefit of this Free Health and Wellness Camp.