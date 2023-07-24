Rubick.ai Unveils Restructured Product Lineup and Revamped Customer Interface – Explore Next-gen eCommerce Cataloging Solutions

Rubick.ai, a SaaS-based end-to-end eCommerce solution service enterprise, has relaunched with an updated UI/UX. The new interface is designed to improve the user experience for both brick-and-mortar Marketplaces, Brands, and Online retailers. The end-to-end full-stack Product Information, Cataloging, and Marketing Platform for eCommerce solutions provide comprehensive suites of products and services that facilitate showcasing and managing product listings with user-friendly tools and easy-to-adapt features, focusing on accurately segregated and updated information.

Rubick.ai is a complete eCommerce Solution Platform for Product Information, Cataloging, and Marketing

This strategic move comes as a response to the growing need for a more user-friendly and comprehensive platform that simplifies product management and optimizes product visibility. Kiran Ramakrishna, founder and CEO of Text Mercato (the parent company), addressed the stakeholders, “We recognize the need to evolve, so we have restructured our previous approach of having separate websites for each service category. Our consolidated website and restructured products simplify the solutions offered by Rubick.ai“. Deep diving into the idea behind revamp, Kiran explains, “Our current and potential clients can easily understand our offerings and evaluate the advantages of partnering with us. Valuable feedback from our customers and in-depth market research helped us identify areas for improvement and explore the core issues, to find win-win solutions and deliver excellence.”

Sharing his views, Manjunath G.N, CMO, of Text Mercato, commented, “The product structure is in place, and we are on the right path. The team has rebuilt an entire interface from the ground up, focusing primarily on new guidelines, consistency, and a user-friendly experience.” He further discussed the vital role of industry-expertise, remarkable research, and strategic decision-making in selecting the right platform, creating engaging content, optimizing content for search engines, and ensuring mobile responsiveness.

Head of technology and product architect Chandan Mishra, shared his experience journey, “During the restructuring process, we determined the challenges of optimal organization of our products to showcase all our services in one place. Our team of experts invested considerable time discussing and organizing various perspectives to reach a consensus and decided on three main product suites: the PIM Suite, the Cataloging Suite, and the Marketing Suite.“

Ali Sadhik Shaik, the vice president of product management, showcased the ease of navigating the interface on the system and mobile devices to enhance its reach and access for users. He focused on the main motive of the Rubick revamp-to highlight the businesss unique value proposition and address the challenges companies face with technical details or budget constraints, factors often acting as resistance to change. He further demonstrated improved efficiency and automated processes for increased customer satisfaction that came with reorganizing the products and optimizing the website backend. The updated strategies are designed to overcome the challenges for companies willing to incorporate ever-evolving management techniques and leverage agile methodologies for product cataloging.

Rubick.ai is a one-stop platform to create, edit, check, manage, analyze, and publish all aspects of product information data for multiple online and offline destinations by bringing together smart workflow engines, reducing the time and effort required to build retail catalogs. Rubick.ai has cataloged over 5 Mn+ SKUs for 200+ leading eCommerce brands in India, the US, Singapore, and other international markets. The startup is a recipient of the “Idea2PoC / ELEVATE Award“, A Government of Karnataka initiative.

