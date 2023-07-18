Rus Education organizes Russian Education Fair 2023 in Kolkata

Russian House in Kolkata in association with Rus Education organized the Russian Education Fair 2023 in Kolkata for the students aspiring to pursue education in Russia. The Fair was held at Russian House, Gorky Sadan. Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, Attaché, Head of Protocol, Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata, was present to inaugurate the Fair.

This year, the Russian Education Fair is being held in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai. This fair is being exclusively organized to facilitate the Indian students, who are looking forward to pursuing their Higher Education in Russia in the field of Medical, Engineering, Aviation, to name a few.

The participating Universities in the Kolkata Fair were: Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University; Orenburg State Medical University; Moscow State University of Psychology and Education; Mari State University; Perm State Medical University, among others.

Syed I Rigan, Director, Rus Education, said, “Russian Education Fair is an initiative by Rus Education, leading student placement service provider in the country, to reach out to maximum number of students across the country, giving the students an opportunity to build their career and achieve their dreams in Russia through the Fair. All aspiring students get the opportunity to seek free Career counseling from direct representatives of the Top Russian Universities and from our Expert Student Counselors. The expert student advisors provide complete assistance in selecting the best university as per the student’s suitability.”

The exclusive Kolkata Fair aimed to bring together Top Universities from Russia under one roof. It was a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on Courses, Scholarship Seats, Availability of Indian food at Universities, Complete Passport and Visa Assistance, Preparation of Documents for the students, Accommodation facilities offered by the Universities and much more.

About Rus Education: Rus Education has been a pioneer in helping the students to choose a suitable university from last 30+ years. Rus Education has some of the brightest minds aboard with high experience in the required field. Rus Education believes in giving in-depth details and information about study pattern and study quality in the top universities. Rus Education is best at helping the students with the best courses and universities which are best fitted to their career and which hold the potential of fulfilling their dreams. Rus Education provides the best medical admission guidance services and believes in a personalized approach to the medical aspirants. The transparent work policies and good services make it number one in the field of medical admission guidance sector. Rus Education has a strong presence across the country. Rus Education aims to reach out to the aspiring students and provide them with the necessary guidance and support to fulfil their dreams and to create awareness about the education opportunities available in technical specialities and MBBS in Abroad. For more details, students can visit www.ruseducation.in or call 9831042416.