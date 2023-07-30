SAI International hosts the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference 2023

SAIMUN 2023 set the tone of diplomacy and deliberations on July 28, 2023, with opening ceremony graced by hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik.

The closing ceremony on July 29, 2023, was graced by Chief Guest Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha.

Highlights of Day 1 of SAIMUN

• Chief Minister, inaugurated Bijoy Indoor Stadium

• Chief Minister declared SAIMUN 2023 open.

• 22 Schools from across the globe participated in SAIMUN 2023.

• The invigorating sessions at SAIMUN also witnessed Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Schools from various districts of Odisha, including Mayurbhanj, Puri, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Jajpur, and Angul

• Global Village to Dhauli Stupa

SAIMUN 2023 witnessed a significant highlight when the young Delegates of SAIMUN visited Shri Harsha Memorial School for Deaf and Mute. The inmates from Shri Harsha also graced the event.

Offering a mirage of trips, service projects and a flagship international cultural exchange programme, “Global Village” has become an indispensable staple among the SAIMUN conferences over the years. At SAIMUN 2023, the Global Village program was held in the vibrant and mesmerizing backdrop of the school’s Bijoy Indoor Stadium inaugurated by Hon’ble CM on the opening ceremony. Through Global Village Exchange Program, SAIMUN has succeeded in fostering a harmonious and enriching environment for international delegates and participants.

The SAI Tribune was released in the closing session by Chief Guest Shri Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. While addressing the day 2 delegation he said, “SAIMUN transcends borders and unites aspiring minds from across the globe, fostering a profound exchange of ideas on critical social issues. Our world thirsts for unwaveringly dedicated leaders, driven by integrity and purpose. This platform empowers our future generation to grasp the complexities of global challenges and nurtures a deep appreciation for diverse cultures worldwide.”

In her address during the closing ceremony, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson of the SAI International Education Group, said, “This event is a transformative learning experience for all of us, not just the students. SAIMUN, meticulously designed as a Model United Nations, has proven to be an invaluable platform, offering our students a unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of international challenges, policies, lobbying, and negotiations. Amidst the memories we cherish, we fondly remember late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, whose vision and dedication laid the foundation for this exceptional event. Despite the void left by his demise, for the past three years, we have strived to maintain and carry forward his invaluable legacy, an effort that brings me immense pride. Our paramount goal has always been to provide our students with a gateway to global exposure through SAIMUN. Witnessing their growth, passion, and enthusiasm throughout this journey reaffirms our commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.’’

About SAI International School: SAI International School is a CBSE affiliated, Day cum Boarding Co-educational School in Bhubaneswar, Odisha which reflects the perfect nurturing abode for future global citizens. Established in the year 2008, the School has made significant contributions in diversified fields with its resolute commitment for purposeful education and created a niche for itself in the K-12 educational arena. Today it is deemed as a leading school of India and bestowed with various awards and accolades. The School aims at creating future-ready global citizens, equipped to build a better India through creativity, entrepreneurship, leadership, and social innovations.

About SAI International Education Group:

SAI International, a leading education group in Eastern India, began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 segment of Odisha in the year 2008. Founder Chairman, Late Dr.Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, was a passionate Edupreneur, who pursued his dreams of building a better India through education and transformed the education sector of Odisha. The Group encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. The Group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...