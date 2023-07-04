SAIL selects mjPRO from mjunction for all project buys

SAIL today signed a contract with mjunction services limited to roll out its e-procurement platform, mjPRO, across all the five ISPs for their project buys.

SAIL has selected mjPRO through an open tender for implementation of an e-tendering solution for its project buys on a digital platform providing easy access to its global vendors to quote.

The contract was signed in Bhilai today in presence of Shri Anirban Dasgupta, Director I/c (BSP), Shri RK Srivastava, Actg. ED (Projects), Shri Anurag Upadhyay, CGM (Projects-Commercial), Shri Unmesh Bhardwaj CGM(Projects), and Mr. Vinaya Varma, MD, mjunction.

According to mjunction Managing Director Mr. Vinaya Varma, “Through mjPRO, we expect to bring in speed to SAIL Project tenders, connect to vendors globally and efficiently address the challenging task of finalizing the Project tenders in short cycle times.” mjPRO will also help SAIL to make the necessary decisions leading to finalization of Purchase Orders for projects much easier, he added.

mjPRO is a Cloud-based platform and comes with wide configurability which ensures that every unique need of users is met; it is secure, scalable, modular and easy to use. It addresses key concerns of organisations such as access to new and credible suppliers, analytics and insights for decision-making, convenience of usage and integration with ERP systems. It can accommodate complex RFQ terms, multiple currencies and diverse evaluation criteria. It also provides access to registered vendors after due validation with procurement analytics and configurable dashboards that provide insights for timely decision making.

The project is expected to go-live within three months across five integrated steel plants of SAIL with connectivity with SAIL’s in-house consultant CET and Corporate Office.