Saturday, October 22, 2022
San Jose State football player fatally struck by bus while riding scooter

A San Jose State University football running back was killed when he was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, officials said Friday.

The university identified the athlete as Camdan McWright, 18, of Los Angeles, a freshman. He played in one game, an Oct. 7 matchup against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to team records.

“The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community,” university president Steve Perez said in a statement. “We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates and the Spartan family.” 

Camdan McWright.
Camdan McWright.Courtesy San Jose State Spartans

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said could not release any information until relatives had been notified of the death.

The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident that happened not far from campus, said McWright rode the scooter into the path of the San Jose Unified School District bus before 7 a.m. Friday and was struck.

The bus had a green light, and “the driver was unable to stop in time,” the CHP said in a statement.

The agency said alcohol or drugs didn’t appear to be a factor.

Fourteen students, ages 14 to 17, were on the bus and picked up by another bus, the CHP said.

Police investigate the scene of a school bus accident that killed San Jose State football player Camdan McWright while he was riding an electric scooter, on Friday.
Police investigate the scene of a school bus accident that killed San Jose State football player Camdan McWright while he was riding an electric scooter, on Friday.KNTV

“Our counselors are working with students who witnessed the accident and are available at all schools for anyone who needs to talk to someone,” San Jose school district spokesperson Jennifer Maddox said in a statement.

The university also said grief counselors would be made available to students.

McWright was from the northern San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles and was an alum of St. Genevieve High School, which is in the Panorama City neighborhood.

San Jose State has said the two-time most valuable league player is both from Sylmar and nearby Panorama City. He also ran track and was the champion in the 100 and 200 meters in the local league, it said.

McWright planned to major in communication studies and become a television sports analyst.

“We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon,” San Jose State athletic director Jeff Konya said in the school’s statement.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Erick Mendoza contributed.





Source link

