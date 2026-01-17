Home

News

Sorry, not our airspace: Saudi Arabia shocks US by refusing to share its airspace for attack on Iran; Whats next for Trump?

Without the Saudi route, it will become an impossible mission for American bombers to reach Iran.

Good news for Iran

US jets and missiles have to take a detour

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Live gunfire exercises by Iran

Iran’s virtual wall

Amidst the rising fears of a war between Iran and the USA, several Middle Eastern countries are terrified by the prospect of destruction. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has dealt a major blow to the US mission. Saudi Arabia has told the US in no uncertain terms that it will not allow its airspace to be used for an attack on Iran. Trump, who has been repeatedly threatening Iran, will now have to reconsider his Middle East strategy. The very country he was relying on has flatly refused to participate in the war.This decision by Saudi Arabia could pose a significant challenge for the US. Without the Saudi route, it will become an impossible mission for American bombers to reach Iran. Riyadh has made it clear that it will not allow its territory to become a launchpad for the destruction of another country. This ‘betrayal’ by Saudi Arabia has clipped the wings of Trump’s warplanes. This decision by Saudi Arabia is nothing short of good news for Iran. It could prove to be a ‘protective shield’ for Khamenei.The shortest and easiest route from the US base in the Gulf to Iran passes over Saudi Arabia. If Saudi Arabia closes its airspace, American fighter jets and missiles will have to travel a much longer distance. This will result in a fuel shortage and an increased risk of being intercepted along the way. Saudi Arabia’s ‘no’ means that the threat of attack on more than half of Iran will be averted. American and Israeli jets wanted to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities with a ‘surprise attack’. Without Saudi airspace, they will have to take difficult routes through countries like Iraq or Turkey, where Iranian radar can easily detect them.Live gunfire exercises by Iran are underway along the Persian Gulf coast and in areas bordering Iraq and Azerbaijan. According to defense experts, these military exercises are using anti-aircraft guns designed to shoot down enemy aircraft. Last week, Iran’s aviation authority issued at least 20 Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), warning pilots to avoid designated danger zones in southern and northwestern Iran.According to an NDTV report, Iran has effectively erected a virtual wall of fire along its southern coast facing Bahrain and Qatar, where major US military bases are located. Several of these danger zones are near Qom, which is 150 kilometers from Tehran. Qom also has oil and gas fields, airports, and ports. These exercises will continue into next week. Some of these drills are already underway.