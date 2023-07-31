SAUDIA Fleet Expands to Include New A321neo Aircraft

SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced the expansion of its fleet with the addition of new aircraft type, Airbus A321neo under the slogan “A neo-way of flying.” This feeds into SAUDIAs expansion plans as the airline aims to add 20 more A321neo aircrafts to its fleet by 2026.

SAUDIA A321neo Aircraft

The A321neo aircraft is a narrow-body airliner part of the A320 family, the worlds most popular single-aisle aircraft family and airlines preferred choice with airlines around the world due to its reputation for high performance and superior comfort. The aircraft offers new levels of performance, in a typical two-class interior layout with 20 Business Class seats and 168 Guest Class seats.

The aircraft is characterized with its ability to run on much less fuel. The A320 family of aircraft have saved 20 million tons of Co2 since the A320neo came into service globally in 2016. By incorporating Sharklets, new fuel-efficient engines and latest cabin innovations, the A320neo has also seen a 20 per cent decrease in fuel burning and Co2 emissions, a 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint, a 5 per cent lower airframe maintenance costs and a 14 per cent lower cash operating costs per seat versus previous generation aircraft.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, SAUDIA CEO, said, “We are excited to expand our fleet with the new Airbus A321neo aircraft. Our priority is to offer the best guest experience possible and to bring the world to Saudi Arabia, and we will continue to purchase state-of-the-art aircraft from the worlds top manufacturers to deliver on that promise.”

Koshy added, “We commend Airbus for continuously looking to improve the performance of their aircraft, which goes in line with SAUDIAs ambition to provide the best guests experience possible while contributing to make aviation more sustainable.”

This partnership highlights the trust and historic relationship between SAUDIA and Airbus. It also feeds into the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives which aims to turn Saudi Arabia into a leader in the global industry, by enhancing the customer experience, improve safety, and promote environmental sustainability. The strategy aligns with SAUDIAs expansion goals as the airline works towards bringing around 330 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. By working with Airbus and expanding its fleet, SAUDIA is working towards its goals of becoming an industry-leading airline. expansion of SAUDIAs fleet will also help create new job opportunities for pilots, cabin crew, and other operational positions.

About Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA)

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

SAUDIA has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), SAUDIA has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

The airline is ranked as a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and has been awarded Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying in recognition of its comprehensive approach to safety during the pandemic.

Most recently, SAUDIA was named the Middle East’s Fastest Growing Airline in 2022 by Brand Finance and the World’s Most Improved Airline in 2021 by Skytrax, the second time it has received this prestigious accolade.

For more information on Saudi Arabian Airlines, please visit www.saudia.com.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...