Search for missing Pennsylvania mom who failed to pick up son from bus stop
Officials are searching for a missing Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from a bus stop last week.
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a “friend and business associate,” the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.
She was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the following day on Jan. 4, but failed to show up.
Her car was found parked outside of her home with her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone inside, the district attorney’s office said.
Her personal cellphone has not been found and “has not been communicating” since the morning of Jan. 4.
“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can assist law enforcement in locating her.
She is described as a white woman with brown hair, green eyes, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Thousands of nurses go on strike at 2 of NYC’s largest hospitals
[ad_1] Thousands of nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals went on strike Monday morning after a weekend...
Texas taqueria customer fatally shoots masked robber and returns money to patrons, police say
[ad_1] An armed masked robber who stormed a Texas taqueria demanding money was stopped by a patron who brandished his...
Ukraine bolsters its defenses around Bakhmut as Russia sends waves of attacks
[ad_1] Zelenskyy made a fresh denunciation of what he called Russia’s failure to observe a cease-fire it had declared for...
U.N. gathering seeks billions in aid for Pakistan after devastating floods
[ad_1] A United Nations conference on Monday drummed up funds and other support to help Pakistan cope with the fallout...
Biden heads to Mexico to face diplomatic challenges with North American allies
[ad_1] MEXICO CITY — When North American leaders gathered in 2021 — at the first summit for the group in...
California faces parade of cyclones’; more than 110,000 without power
[ad_1] On Sunday night, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services ordered residents in unincorporated Wilton, which has a population...
Average Rating