Seminar hosted by Eastern India Regional Council of ICAI on Sustainability Reporting and Social Stock Exchange

On May 3rd, 2023, the Eastern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted an enlightening Seminar titled ‘Demystifying Sustainability – Opportunities in ESG, SSG and Social Audit ‘ led by CA. Debayan Patra, Chairman, at the Hotel Hindusthan International, Kolkata. The Seminar was organized under the aegis of the Sustainability Reporting Standards Board of ICAI, led by the Chairperson CA. Priti Savla, Central Council Member, ICAI.

The Seminar was a huge success, attracting active participation from a diverse range of professionals and organizations, including Chartered Accountants, Business Houses, NGOs, and others who understand the growing importance of sustainability. During the Seminar, the new concept of Social Stock Exchange (SSG) and Social Audit was discussed in the light of the government’s initiative to organize the market for raising donations by Non-Profit Enterprises through the Stock Exchange, infusing transparency in the process and enabling trust.

The Seminar was graced by the presence of several eminent personalities, including Mr. G Ram Mohan Rao, Regional Director (Eastern), SEBI, who was the Chief Guest. He highlighted the immense role played by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in the process of helping SEBI develop the Social Stock Exchange. Mr. A K Sethi, ROC (West Bengal), the Guest of Honour, praised the Chartered Accountants for their role in ensuring the implementation of the Companies Act, 2013, and the way they have helped the MCA move from a physical filing regime to an online regime. CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Past President, ICAI, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour, highlighted the adaptability that Chartered Accountants possess and the way they have transformed themselves and chartered into uncharted areas. A message from CA. Ranjeet Agarwal, Vice President of ICAI was also played.

The Seminar was addressed by several other distinguished personalities, including CA. Priti Savla, CA. Rajendra Kumar P & CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal, Central Council Members of ICAI, CS. Avik Gupta, Sr. Manager, National Stock Exchange, and Regional Council Members of the Eastern Region, CA. Debayan Patra, Chairman, CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Vice Chairman, CA. Vishnu K Tulsyan, Secretary, and CA. Mayur Agrawal, Treasurer.

The Seminar was a fascinating insight into the immense opportunities that the Social Stock Exchange offers and the positive impact it will have on society. However, the concept of Social Stock Exchange is at a nascent stage and it will require close monitoring. The Seminar was a grand success, and the interactions highlighted the importance of sustainability in the current scenario.