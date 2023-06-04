Menu
Seminar on Green Built Environment organised by CII’s IGBC in Kolkata

By: admin

Date:

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, a seminar on Green Built Environment was organised last evening at Park Hotel in Kolkata by CII’s Indian Green Building Council in association with CREDAI Bengal and Rotary Club of Calcutta Inner City to sensitise all the stakeholders from building and construction sector and for the other professionals.

The seminar further continued with the technical presentation on glasses for green buildings, water monitoring and saving, acoustics for large buildings, ESG in real estate. Session was well attended by 200 delegates from various walks of the building industry and many from the other sectors.

