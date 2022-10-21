Friday, October 21, 2022
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Supreme Court to block subpoena in criminal probe of 2020 election

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked the Supreme Court on Friday to halt a subpoena compelling him to testify in a Georgia county prosecutor’s criminal probe of potential interference in the 2020 election.

Graham’s request comes a day after a federal appeals court ordered him to testify in the grand jury investigation that has already ensnared Trump allies such as Rudy Giuliani.

On Thursday, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals shot down his arguments that he didn’t have to answer questions about two phone calls he made to Georgia election officials after the 2020 election because his actions were protected under the U.S. Constitution’s speech and debate clause.

In a 33 page application sent to Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency requests from the 11th Circuit, Graham’s lawyers on Friday asked for an immediate emergency stay.

“Without a stay, Senator Lindsey Graham will soon be questioned by a local Georgia prosecutor and her ad hoc investigative body about his protected ‘Speech or Debate’ related to the 2020 election,” the filing says.

It argues  the court needs to step in or else Graham’s “constitutional immunities will be lost, and his statutorily guaranteed appeal mooted, the moment the local Georgia prosecutor questions him.”

Thomas can decide the issue himself, or refer the matter to the full court.

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Kelly O’Donnell

Kelly O’Donnell is Senior White House correspondent for NBC News.





Source link

