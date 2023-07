Senco Gold is opening its Price Band fixed at ₹ 301 to ₹ 317 per Equity Share The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth

Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 135 crore by its investor SAIF Partners India. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The IPO is open for subscription to qualified institutional investors, non-institutional investors, and retail investors.