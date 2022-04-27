Sennheiser launches TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker for Microsoft Teams Rooms

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Mridul Jain, Director- Sales BizCom, Sennheiser India and Petteri Murto Vice President Sales & Marketing – APAC Business Communication, Sennheiser India during the launch of TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker for Microsoft Teams Rooms in Kolkata

Sennheiser brand, known across the globe as the leading professional advanced audio technology brand for more than 75 years, providing best of audio solutions such as microphones, conference systems and streaming technologies, announced the launch of an intelligent speaker, certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker in Kolkata. The device costs INR 49,900, where as Microsoft Teams Rooms will cost extra.



With the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, Sennheiser is delivering a solution to support smart, focused and inclusive meetings for up to 10 people, joining both remotely or with their presence in the meeting room. It features an omnidirectional speaker that covers a 3.5m radius and seven integrated beamforming microphones to achieve impeccable sound quality. Through this Intelligent speaker, Microsoft Teams provide automatic meeting transcript in real-time, identifying the individual people speaking by name, if they have pre-enrolled their voices.

Intelligent solutions, such as the integrated Cortana voice recognition software and automatic meeting notes, make an inclusive meeting experience possible for remote and hard-of-hearing participants. With multiple mounting options, long cables and a variety of country-specific power plug adapters, the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker offers an easy and flexible installation experience.

The Sennheiser TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker provides excellent meeting room audio and also unlocks the best speech technology and the best speech transcripts in video conferencing tools like Microsoft Teams which has become the communication backbone for many businesses and education institutions.



Microsoft Teams Rooms combines the virtual workspace of Microsoft Teams with real-world meeting rooms that feature AV equipment from Microsoft-certified hardware partners which is perfectly complemented with the revolutionary TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker by Sennheiser.