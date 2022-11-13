Sunday, November 13, 2022
International

Several injured as explosion rocks Turkish city of Istanbul

An explosion rocked a popular pedestrian street in the Turkish city of Istanbul, injuring a number of people, a senior official said Sunday.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the blast “occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street,” a crowded thoroughfare lined by shops and restaurants, at about 4:20 p.m. local time (8:20 a.m. ET).

“There are casualties and injuries,” he said, adding that emergency services had been sent to the scene.

It was unclear what caused the explosion.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Aziz Akyavas and Associated Press contributed.



