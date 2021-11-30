Shah Rukh Khan: Don’t know Hindi, this person from Tanzania is now viral

#Kolkata: Lip-sync videos have recently gone viral on social media. Two brothers and sisters from Tanzania are lip-syncing to Hindi songs from Bollywood movies. It didn’t take long for Tanzania’s lip-sync video of that sibling’s Hindi song to go viral. Netizens are amazed by the talent of those two Tanzanian brothers and sisters. Along with lip-syncing the songs of Bollywood Hindi movies, their expressions have also fascinated everyone. The only video of that lip-sync across social media right now.

The first video of that sibling from Tanzania went viral by lip-syncing the song Raataan Lambiyan from the Hindi movie Shershaah. Starring actor Siddharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani, the movie became popular and its song Ratan Lambiyan became very popular. The lip-sync of Tanzanian siblings captivated everyone with such a song. After the video went viral, Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul posted another video. Although her sister is not in the video, she has lip-synced alone. In this video, Paul lip-syncs with Hindi movie Raees song Zaalima. The song is starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. In this popular song, the video of lip-sync has gone viral. The video has so far surpassed 221,000 views.

Tanzania’s almost unknown Kili Paul has been popularized by his lip-sync video. His video has touched the hearts of all because of his beautiful and perfect expression to the music and lyric of Hindi songs.

Kili Paul lip-synced Shahrukh Khan’s Hindi movie Rais song Jalima lip-sync, posted the video and wrote, “One of my favorite songs is Shahrukh Khan’s Jalima. Thanks to everyone in India for loving and supporting my lip-sync video so much. I want love and support “. There have been various comments on this video of Kylie Paul going viral.

Many people thanked him and asked if he knew Hindi. Because if you don’t know Hindi language, how can you do such beautiful expressions and lip-sync! Kylie Paul’s lip-sync video USP is his expression and perfect lip-sync even though he doesn’t know Hindi.