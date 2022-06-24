ShareChat launches the third season of its popular talent hunt ‘MegaStar’

ShareChat, India’s leading social media platform, announced the launch of its popular talent hunt ‘MegaStar’. In its third season, the contest aims to discover remarkable regional talent among digital creators across India in nine categories and ten languages. After successfully completing two seasons, MegaStar Season 3 is expected to be bigger and better as this time creators will compete in categories such as Automobiles, Gadgets and Tech, Business, Education and Jobs, Emotions, Entertainment, Humour, Lifestyle, News and Astrology and Devotion. This will be further spread across varied languages namely Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and Odia.

The 60 days campaign will invite entries across content categories like images, short, long and motion videos and encourage content creators to join the platform and celebrate exceptional talent with great rewards. The winners will be rewarded under four categories – 10 in MegaStars and SuperStars each, 60 in Promising Stars and 720 in Rising Stars, based on views and engagement on their content. Last year, the campaign saw participation of over 220K creators, who created over 2.9 million UGC that garnered over 1.5 billion views.

In the last season of the campaign, Ranabesh Mondal, Srikanta Kastha, Saheb Ghosh and Sneha Khan, won the title of Megastar in Bengali.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat said, “ShareChat has always focused on investing in its creator community across different regions of India and building a platform that allows regional creators to get recognised for their incredible talent. After witnessing an amazing response in the previous two seasons, we are very optimistic about this season of MegaStar. Our platform is home to over 32 million talented creators. This campaign aims to spotlight the top creators who entertain the ShareChat community with their original, fun content.”

Throughout the campaign, the winners will stand a chance to win rewards worth Rs 25 Lakh including prizes like iPhone 12, Activas and Amazon vouchers ranging from Rs 1,000-5,000/. The winners will also get a chance to become premium original creators on ShareChat.

About ShareChat: ShareChat is India’s leading multilingual social media platform, with over 180 million monthly active users. A homegrown platform, ShareChat allows users to share their opinions, record their lives and connect with like-minded people, all within the comfort of their preferred language. ShareChat is a unique social media platform where users have multiple options to express themselves through audio chatrooms, photo & video posts, microblogging and blogging, direct messaging – thereby fulfilling all their content needs.