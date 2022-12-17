Sharon Osbourne hospitalized after ‘unspecified medical emergency’

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized Friday evening in California following “an unspecified medical emergency,” according to the Santa Paula Police Department.

The medical emergency was “non-life threatening,” a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The former “The Talk” co-host was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center. It’s not clear if she’s still in the hospital or has been released.

NBC News reached out to Sharon Osbourne’s team for comment.

Osbourne left CBS’ daytime talk show “The Talk” in March 2021 following remarks she made defending British TV personality Piers Morgan in the wake of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey the same month.

In a sit-down interview, Morgan, a longtime critic of Meghan and Prince Harry, rejected the American actress’ revelations that she experienced suicidal thoughts and stormed off the set of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” and left the show.

“I am with you,” Osbourne tweeted in support of Morgan following the interview. “I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Osbourne was criticized for the tweet, and a heated discussion with “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood ensued on air during the March 10 episode.

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” CBS said in a statement at the time.

Osbourne tweeted an explanation following the episode, saying that she doesn’t condone “racism, misogyny or bullying.”

“I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction,” she wrote.

Osbourne also recently spoke out about the new Harry & Meghan docuseries while on Morgan’s Talk TV show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“It was all very distasteful, Piers,” she said in the Dec. 12 clip that she retweeted. “I was totally bored by the whining, the whining, the whining.”

Osbourne took aim at Meghan comparing lunch to the Queen to Medieval Times, a family dinner theater, calling it “so horribly disrespectful.”