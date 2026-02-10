Home

Shehbaz Sharif in big trouble as US plans to target Pakistans Copper Reserves, strategy of Asim Munir faces test as…

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan has vast copper reserves

US involvement becomes a problem for Pakistan

In recent times, Pakistan witnessed a series of attacks. On February 6, a suicide attack took place in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, in which more than 31 people were killed. In November 2025, a suicide blast had occurred outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad’s G-11 area, killing 12 people. After these attacks in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump’s geopolitical strategy centered around Asim Munir appears to be weakening. According to the reports, the Pakistani leadership is facing serious challenges with one attack after another in the country’s capital. Even at the seat of power, Asim Munir’s army is proving unable to guarantee security.Reports suggest that the Shehbaz Sharif government wants to invite the United States to invest in the country. Islamabad has also presented Washington with what it calls an attractive deal. Islamabad has reportedly opened access for the US to some of the world’s richest untapped reserves of copper and other critical minerals. It is important to note this offer has come at a time when the US is eager to loosen China’s grip on the global supply chain. Pakistan has a resource-rich region like Balochistan, but insurgency, internal instability, and growing disputes over mineral resources have challenged this gambit by Asim Munir.Donald Trump has tried to push Asim Munir as the leader of a powerful country against China and the Taliban, but developments inside Pakistan show that internal crises and regional rivalries could derail this strategy. The explosions in Islamabad have weakened Pakistan’s claims of security and control. The presence of American weapons in the hands of Pakistani civilians has further intensified security concerns.