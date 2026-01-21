Home

News

Shehbaz Sharifs close aide threatens India, backs Yunus government, says Pakistan will respond if India attacks Bangladesh

A leader of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), Kamran Saeed Usmani, has threatened India.

Announcement of support for Bangladesh

Linking the relationship with Bangladesh on the basis of being Muslim

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It appears that the Muhammad Yunus–led government in Bangladesh has effectively handed over the country’s control to Pakistan. The very nation from whose atrocities India helped Bangladesh gain independence is now pledging to defend it. A leader of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), Kamran Saeed Usmani, has threatened India. He said that if India attacks Bangladesh, Pakistan will stand with Dhaka with full force.Kamran Saeed Usmani released a video displaying the flags of Pakistan and Bangladesh together. In the video, he can be heard threatening India. He said, “Today I am not speaking as a politician, but as a person who salutes the soil, history, sacrifices, and courage of Bangladesh. When I started this campaign in 2021, no one was with me. Today, by the grace of Allah, Bangladesh and Pakistan are standing together. Today I will not make any political statement; I will speak as Usmani—who was an idea, a courageous voice—who said that I will not let Bangladesh become a colony of any country. I will not accept anyone’s bullying inside Bangladesh. I will not let Bangladesh become anyone’s slave.”He said, “The biggest issue in this region is that whenever a Muslim youth rises and becomes an influential voice, he is suppressed. The Indian politicians sitting there want to suck the blood of the people and never want to free them from slavery. Whether it is in the form of stopping Bangladesh’s water, or in the form of inciting Muslims to fight Muslims under the name of Fitna-e-Khawarij. Now the Muslim youth has understood this conspiracy very well. Now every child of Pakistan and Bangladesh is Usman Hadi.” Kamran Saeed further said, “Usman Hadi was martyred, but his ideology could not be martyred. Today, the people of Bangladesh have completely rejected Indian dominance. I want to say to my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters that we stand with you. If any country tries to put pressure on Bangladesh or attempts to attack Bangladesh’s sovereignty, the people of Pakistan will stand with you. Now I issue a warning: if anyone even dares to look towards Bangladesh with ill intent, the Pakistani people, the Pakistani army, and our missiles are not far from you. Through Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, the way we made you bite the dust before—we will do it again.”