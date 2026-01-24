Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered her first public speech since leaving the country via audio message. She addressed Awami League leaders, senior ministers in her government, and expatriate Bangladeshis.Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has addressed a public meeting for the first time after leaving the country in 2024. During this, Hasina strongly attacked the head of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus. She accused Yunus of running an illegal and violent government in Bangladesh and creating an atmosphere of terror, anarchy and undemocratic situation in the country. Hasina called Muhammad Yunus a bloody fascist. Hasina also accused Muhammad Yunus of failing to protect the minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Where did Sheikh Hasina deliver her speech? Addressing an audience at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Delhi via audio message, Hasina described the ongoing political crisis in the country as an existential fight for Bangladesh’s sovereignty and constitution, NDTV reported. She called on her supporters to rise up to “overthrow the puppet government that is kneeling at the feet of foreign countries.” The event, titled “Save Democracy in Bangladesh,” was attended by several former ministers of Hasina’s Awami League government and members of the Bangladeshi expatriate community. Sheikh Hasina criticises Muhammad Yunus
