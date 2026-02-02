Home

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 10 years, her niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq to 4 years in plot scam case

A special court in Dhaka has sentenced former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in prison and her niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, to ​​four years in prison in two cases filed in connection with the Purbachal plot scam. The court also sentenced Hasina’s other niece, Azmina Siddiq, and nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, to seven years in jail in one of the two cases.Besides Hasina and her three family members, the court sentenced 11 other accused to 10 years in prison in the two cases and another to two years in jail. The remaining eight accused, including Azmina and Bobby, were also fined Tk 1 lakh each; if they fail to pay, they will have to serve another six months in jail.Between November 27 and December 1 of last year, Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to 26 years in four corruption cases. Her daughter Saima Wazed Putul and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and sister Sheikh Rehana and niece Tulip were also convicted in one of the four cases each. According to court records, the trial of each case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was completed within 15 hearings.Besides Hasina and three of her family members, the accused include former State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed; former secretaries Shahid Ullah Khandaker and Kazi Washi Uddin; former additional secretary Md Oliullah; former administrative officer Saiful Islam Sarkar; and former senior assistant secretary Purabi Goldar. Other accused include former Rajuk chairman Anisur Rahman Mia; former members Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Tanmoy Das, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury and Nurul Islam.Between January 12 and 14 last year, the ACC filed six separate cases at its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town Project. On March 25 last year, the ACC filed six charge sheets with the court of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge in Dhaka, naming Hasina as a common accused in all six cases. On July 31, 2025, charges were framed against 29 people, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Bobby, Tulip, and Azmina, in their respective cases. The anti-corruption body alleged that Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, illegally obtained six plots of 10 katha each in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town Project for herself, Putul, Joy, Rehana, Bobby, and Azmina, even though they were not eligible under the existing rules.