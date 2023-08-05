Shiv Narayan Jewellers Unveils a Majestic Masterpiece ‘Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy’ at IIJS 2023

The pride of the nation, Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., unveiled a brand new masterpiece ‘Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy‘, dedicated to Dr. B. Govindan, Chairman of Bhima Jewellers Thiruvananthapuram at India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) 2023. The splendid affair was attended by respected dignitaries of the industry from across the country and the jewel itself was praised by all who were present.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers unveils ‘Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy’ at IIJS 2023

This incredible feat of artistry comes on the heels of Shiv Narayan Jewellers achieving 8 Guinness World Records™ Titles. The impressive piece is a remarkable demonstration of their precise craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Inspired by the marvellous idol that resides in the Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the jewel depicts every feature of the original. Lord Vishnu is portrayed in the same Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep) position with his hand resting on top of a Jyotirlinga (Lord Shiva) with Lord Brahma atop a lotus rooted in his navel. The masterful depiction encapsulates the beginning of time as told in ancient Indian scriptures.

Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy

More than a mere jewel, The Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy Jewel measures 8 inches in height and an astounding 18 inches in length. Handcrafted by 32 people working 16 hours everyday for 2 months, this paragon piece weighs an astounding 2.8 kg. Adorned with around 75,000 high-quality diamonds, totalling an astounding 500 carats, Sri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy is a sight to behold. Each diamond has been thoughtfully sourced, masterfully polished, skilfully set. It boasts the finest Zambian emeralds and natural burmese rubies that fabricate a spectacular, mesmerising look perpetuating divine elegance.

Mr. Tushar Agarwal and Mr. Kamal Kishore Agarwal

This groundbreaking creation, Sri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy, is set to achieve a new world record for the brand bringing their total to an astonishing 9 Guinness World Records™ Titles. Crafted under the guidance of the Chairman, Mr. Kamal Kishore Agarwal, and Managing Director, Mr. Tushar Agarwal, the piece is a true testament to the brilliance of human creativity and the timeless allure of luxury jewellery. This stunning piece promises to push the boundaries of design and widen the scopes of craftsmanship for the entire industry while remaining true to the brands rich Indian roots.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers has never failed to impress and this breathtaking, resplendent creation is no exception. With every piece, the brand surpasses its own limits and Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy has truly exceeded all expectations. This gemstone marvel stands as a testament to the brands enduring legacy of crafting unparalleled pieces of jewellery that marry tradition with contemporary craftsmanship.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Tushar Agarwal – Managing Director of Shiv Narayan Jewellers said, “Sri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy is a celebration of our heritage and dedication to the fine art of jewellery making. We are honoured to have created this majestic piece for Dr. B. Govindan, whose immense contribution to the jewellery industry has been an inspiration for all of us. It is a proud moment for us to witness our vision come to life and we hope to set new records with the piece.“

Globally renowned for its unrivalled craftsmanship and unique designs, Shiv Narayan Jewellers is the only Indian jewellery brand to achieve 8 Guinness World Records™ Titles for 4 of their masterpieces: The Ganesh Pendant, The Ram Darbar, The Satlada Necklace & The Magnifying Glass. Based in Hyderabad, the royal luxury brand has paved a path of excellence creating a niche for itself in the industry. Founded by Seth Sri Shiv Narayan Ji, the head jeweller to Mir Osman Ali Khan, the VII Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad, it has a rich legacy of royalty. Bound by their values of quality and creativity, the brand is on the forefront of jewellery innovation.

Video link: www.instagram.com/p/CvhIAbZIhag/hl=en.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...