Signify expands 3D-printed lighting range in India with launch of 3D-printed downlight for professional customers

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has expanded its 3D-printed lighting range with the launch of the Philips GreenPerform Perfectfit downlight, India’s first 3D-printed downlight for professional customers. This unique product is available in six size options to fit any existing ceiling cut-out, thereby offering a perfect fit and eliminating the need for any additional accessories or expensive renovation.

The new downlight is more sustainable and has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional downlights, as it is manufactured with recyclable polycarbonate and is also more energy efficient with a 100 lumen/watt efficacy. Customers can also recycle these luminaires at the end of their lifespan, which feeds into the circular economy.