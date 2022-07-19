Menu
Search
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
InternationalKolkata Updates

Signify expands 3D-printed lighting range in India with launch of 3D-printed downlight for professional customers

By: Reporter

Date:

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has expanded its 3D-printed lighting range with the launch of the Philips GreenPerform Perfectfit downlight, India’s first 3D-printed downlight for professional customers. This unique product is available in six size options to fit any existing ceiling cut-out, thereby offering a perfect fit and eliminating the need for any additional accessories or expensive renovation.

The new downlight is more sustainable and has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional downlights, as it is manufactured with recyclable polycarbonate and is also more energy efficient with a 100 lumen/watt efficacy. Customers can also recycle these luminaires at the end of their lifespan, which feeds into the circular economy. 

Reporter

See author's posts

Previous articleKMC News: Thin plastic carrybags have been banned for a long time, but buyers and sellers still don’t want to give up
Next article“Bhaber Bhasha Bangla Kajer Noy”- A Debate Session Organized By Techno India In Association With Calcutta Debating Circle
Reporter

Share post:

More like this
Related

Breaking News: Sourav Gangopadhyay’s mother infected with corona virus again, admitted to hospital

admin -
#Kolkata: Sourav Gangopadhyay's mother Nirupa Gangopadhyay was admitted...

Fear of traffic jam, many private schools in Kolkata are closed, there will be online classes somewhere Many Kolkata private schools to remain...

admin -
#Kolkata: Thursday, July 21 assembly A...

clerk recruitment | West Bengal news: West Bengal Higher Education Department Issued Direction

admin -
#Kolkata : Amidst the controversy over Group...

Leading lifestyle D2C brand Sleepyhead announces Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as their first-ever Brand Ambassador

Reporter -
India’s fastest-growing D2C furniture start-up brand Sleepyhead, announces Bollywood...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL