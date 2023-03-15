Sing, Dance and Pray – Biography on Srila Prabhupada released

The book ‘Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada’, was launched at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. This book is authored by Dr. Hindol Sengupta and published by Penguin Random House India.

Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, was the Chief Guest. The event was presided by Shri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Senior Vice President, ISKCON Bangalore, Vice-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation and the author of the biography.

His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, was born in Kolkata in 1896. He comes in the Gaudiya-Vaishnava Sampradaya of great acharyas like Srila Bhaktivinoda Thakura and Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Goswami Maharaj. He undertook an arduous journey on a steamship from Calcutta to New York City at the advanced age of sixty-nine to spread the message of Lord Krishna and Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to the West. In twelve short years, Srila Prabhupada established an international confederation of more than a hundred Krishna temples, a publishing house, educational institutions and farm communities. He has been immensely appreciated and respected by renowned leaders for his contributions to humankind.

‘Sing, Dance and Pray’ provides a unique insight into the life of Srila Prabhupada, a great ambassador of India’s spiritual culture and heritage, to the contemporary audience. The biography reflects his presentation of the timeless spiritual culture from ancient India to 20th-century America. It speaks about his persistent efforts, despite many hardships, and unshaken faith in Lord Krishna, as he brought about a positive cultural transformation during counter-cultural times in the ‘60s and ‘70s of America. This book has received unanimous praise from scholars, thinkers and leaders from across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose said, “It is a great privilege that I have been invited to release the momentous book on the sacred life of Srila Prabhupada, authored by a great intellectual and writer Dr. Hindol Sengupta. This book is important because it is the precious lifeblood of a master spirit, about a master spirit. All institutions are the lengthened shadow of one man. Hare Krishna movement has taken the whole world by storm because one person (Srila Prabhupada) in Kolkata decided to do this. That is why the world is enjoying the benefit of the Hare Krishna Movement. I have heard the chanting of Hare Krishna even in a small place called Ljubljana. It is said a great book is born out of life. I have the good fortune of having this book with me, and I will read it. Krishna consciousness is always in our minds. I was seeking answers to a few questions, and I could find them in Lord Krishna’s words in the Bhagavad Gita”.

Shri Chanchalapathi Dasa said, “I thank the Hon’ble Governor Dr. Bose for releasing the biography on SrilaPrabhupada today in the City of Joy. It is indeed a great blessing that we could offer our humble tribute to Srila Prabhupada in his birthplace through the launch of this important book. Dr. Hindol Sengupta has brilliantly captured all the important aspects of Srila Prabhupada’s life in this book. I request the blessed people of Bengal to read this inspirational story and help us propagate his message of universal love and compassion everywhere.”

Dr. Hindol said, “I am absolutely thrilled to return to my home town with a very special book Sing, Dance and Pray on the life of Srila Prabhupada. It is very special to bring the story of the man who created ISKCON to the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Bengal’s heritage as the land of great and devout Krishna worship is a bit forgotten, and I hope this book will be the beginning to its rediscovery.