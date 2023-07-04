Menu
Škoda Kushaq gets all-new Matte Edition

With a fleet full of 5-star-safe, crash-tested cars, Škoda Auto India has introduced the all-new Kushaq Matte Edition. The Kushaq was the first vehicle on the Made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform. It debuted in July 2021. The Kushaq, with the Slavia, was a key driver in Škoda Auto India having its Biggest Year in 2022 and made the country Škoda Auto’s largest market outside Europe, and the third largest in the world.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kushaq will soon be completing 2 successful years in the market. We have been constantly making updates and adding value to the car based on customer feedback. The Matte Edition is the latest in this endeavour where we are offering an enhanced, matte aesthetic for discerning customers, along with distinct styling enhancements. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Škoda family with the Kushaq Matte Edition, and further build our SUV expertise, with superior driving dynamics and safety that comes standard with a Kushaq.”

The Kushaq Matte Edition sports the popular Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish. The ORVMs, door handles, rear spoiler are finished in Glossy Black to contrast with the Carbon Steel matte body work. However, some of the elements like the grille, the trunk garnish and window garnish continue being finished in chrome to stand out from the rest of the matte body. Like the Monte Carlo, the Kushaq Matte Edition also gets a 1.5 TSI badge in the rear for the 1.5 TSI engines and the Škoda Sound System powered by 6 high performance speakers and a subwoofer. The vehicle hosts the 25.4 cm infotainment system with the Wireless Smartlink — Apple Carplay and Android Auto interface — with Škoda Play apps.

The Kushaq Matte Edition is available in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine configurations. The transmission options are a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG. This special edition will be limited to 500 units and slots between the flagship Style and the niche Monte Carlo variants.

The Kushaq set a benchmark for safety when it was crash-tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) in October 2022. It was the first car manufactured India tested under the newer, more stringent crash test protocols. It was also the first car manufactured in the country to get 5-stars for both adults and children. And the highest rated car at 29.64 till the Slavia scored 29.71. The Kushaq and Slavia continue topping the charts for safety with a 5-star rating for both adults and children.

Price Details:

ModelManual TransmissionAutomatic Transmission
Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 TSI₹ 16,19,000 /-₹ 17,79,000 /-
Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 TSI₹ 18,19,000 /-₹ 19,39,000 /-

Škoda Auto India

›   fascinating customers in India since 2001.

›   offers 3 models in India – Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq

›   present in more than 140 cities across the country with over 240 customer touchpoints

›   recorded htriple digit growth of 125% with 53,721 units sold in 2022

Škoda Auto India website – www.škoda-auto.co.in

Škoda Auto India Communications Twitter Handle – @SkodaIndia_PR

JIO accelerates ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’ Vision with ‘JIO Bharat’ Phone Platform
.

