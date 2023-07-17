SOS Children’s Villages India Joins Hands with the Local Administration to Extend Support to Flood-Affected Families with Relief Kits

The NGO successfully assembled 300 comprehensive relief kits for the affected families

In response to the waterlogging and flood situation caused by the overflowing of the Yamuna river in Delhi, SOS Childrens Villages India has taken swift action to provide relief and support to the affected families. The Delhi Disaster Management Authoritys notice regarding the evacuation of people living near the river banks prompted SOS India to address the urgent needs of the affected communities.

Children and women are the worst affected in any natural calamity. Officials from SOS India visited the relief camps and spoke to the families to understand the support they required. Based on this assessment, relief kits for 300 displaced families were prepared keeping in mind the essential requirements of children and women in Mayur Vihar, Delhi.

SOS India promptly initiated the necessary steps, applying for relevant Government permissions from the District Administration to carry out the crucial relief work. Senior officials from SOS India held a meeting with the District Magistrate, seeking the necessary authorisations to proceed with the relief operations.

SOS India assembled 300 comprehensive relief kits for the affected families. These kits consist of essential supplies such as dry ration, hygiene products, and household essentials. With the assistance of the District Administration, SOS co-workers and local volunteers within the community, the relief kits were successfully distributed.

SOS Childrens Villages India aims to provide immediate relief and contribute to the restoration of normalcy in the lives of the affected families.

About SOS Children’s Villages of India

Established in 1964, SOS Children’s Villages of India provides children without parental care or at the risk of losing it, a value chain of quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring comprehensive child development. Our customized care interventions such as: Family Like Care, Family Strengthening, Kinship Care, Short Stay Homes, Foster Care, Youth Skilling, Emergency Childcare and Special Needs Childcare are aimed at transforming lives and enabling children under care into self-reliant and contributing members of society. The organization empowers vulnerable families in communities to become financially independent, thereby enabling them to create safe and nurturing spaces for children under their care. Today, over 6,500 children live in more than 440 family homes, inside 32 SOS Children’s Villages of India, in 22 States/UTs, from Srinagar to Pune, and Bhuj to Shillong. They are lovingly cared for and nurtured by over 600 SOS Mothers and Aunts. As India’s largest self-implementing childcare NGO, SOS Children’s Villages India directly touches the lives of around 45,000 children every year.

For more information, please visit: www.soschildrensvillages.in.