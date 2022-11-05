Southern Travels bolsters presence in East with another Authorised Brand Store in Kolkata

Southern Travels, one of the leading players in providing tourism and hospitality services, has now further enhanced its presence in Eastern India with an authorized outlet in Kolkata. The location of the new outlet, Rashbehari Avenue, has been strategized to reach out to the maximum number of travel enthusiasts in Kolkata – in the middle of a market and housing society, very much near to the metro station.

The new authorized outlet was inaugurated during a grand event on 30 October 2022, amidst the august presence of Member of West Bengal Legislative Assemble & MMIC – KMCDebasish Kumar, Joint Managing Director of Southern Travels Alapati Praveen Kumar and the company’s Director Divya Alapati Handa.

“East India has always been an exotic destination for travel and tourism and the people from the region, especially from Kolkata, have keen enthusiasm for travel. With our new outlet in Kolkata, we are taking another step towards expanding our wings across the country. We are optimistic that our new endeavor will also attract other travelers from the region including the North Eastern zone,” noted Joint Managing Director of Southern Travels Alapati Praveen Kumar.

Through its new outlet in Kolkata, Southern Travels will be providing a host of travel services and the store will be a one stop shop for all travel needs. Recently, Southern Travels has diversified its presence with its branch office in Kolkata. Also, the company is poised to embark on overseas destinations with ambitious plans and viable strategies to exhibit India’s global vision – from South India to South East Asia by 2024 and gradually into other continents. Southern Travels also introduced new set of product lines eyeing international destinations.

“It is a pleasure to have a trusted travel and tourism company like Southern Travels having established themselves in our state with incredible travel packages and services. The company holds a rich experience of over 50 years in the travel and tourism domain and I am optimistic that their presence will further enhance the travelling experience of the people in and around our region,” mentioned Member of West Bengal Legislative Assemble & MMIC – KMC Debasish Kumar.