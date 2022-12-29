Southwest plans to return to ‘normal operations,’ Friday, the company says

Beleaguered Southwest Airlines plans to return to normal operations Friday with minimal disruptions, according to a company statement.

“While Southwest continues to operate roughly one third of its schedule for Thursday, Dec. 29, we plan to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, Dec. 30,” the statement said.

“We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy.”

The airline has said it would fly just one-third of its schedule in the travel-heavy days after Christmas. Thousands of flights have been canceled this week frustrating customers who have had to scramble to find new flights and alternative forms of travel.

